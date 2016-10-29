Indians lead World Series

The Cleveland Indians grabbed the lead of the World Series following their win over Chicago Cubs in Game 3 at Wrigley Field.

It was a complete performance from the Indians on an unusually warm night in Chicago, as they earned their fifth shutout in 11 postseason games to go 2-1 in the World Series.

A tense battle saw the Indians finally break the tie with Coco Crisp’s RBI single off reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the seventh inning, leading to a 1-0 win.

The result means the Cubs will not be able to win the world series on their home field and are just two defeats away from disaster.