Cardinals in charge as Cubs lean streak continues

Randal Grichuk’s solo home run in the ninth inning helped the St Louis Cardinals edge to a 4-3 win over Chicago as the Cubs continued their recent poor form.

It appeared the Cardinals would struggle against their former pitcher John Lackey, but Matt Adams’ two-run scorcher in the seventh levelled the game, allowing Grichuk to seal it late on.

The Cubs have now lost three consecutive matches and six of their last 10 although they remain top of the National League Central Division by some distance ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had Ryan Vogelsong carried off the field after being struck in the head by a pitch in their 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

After being hit on the left side of his face by Rockies starter Jordan Lyles, Vogelsong was treated in hospital after sustaining an eye injury said Pittsburgh on their website.

The New York Mets clinched their fourth successive win after homers from David Wright, Yoenis Cespedes and Neil Walker lifted them to a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals.

#METSWIN!!! We hit 3 home runs to take the series opener 7-1! #Mets pic.twitter.com/ro82gRDBpr — New York Mets (@Mets) May 24, 2016

Salvador Perez went five-for-five hits, which included an RBI single in a four-run third as the Kansas City Royals sauntered to a 10-4 triumph over the Minnesota Twins.

Albert Pujols’ two-run dinger proved the difference as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 2-0, with Nick Tropeano pitching for more than six strong innings.

Brett Lawrie’s three-run homer helped the Chicago White Sox squeeze out Cleveland 7-6 in the first game of their double-header but the Indians had the last laugh as Rajai Davis’ tie-breaking two-run homer lifted them to a 5-1 victory.

.@FlavaFraz21 logs a multi-hit game, but White Sox drop Game 2 to the Indians. https://t.co/hFa3bq6bdb pic.twitter.com/mIaczVFb9T — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 24, 2016

Hunter Pence’s double delivered a 1-0 win for the San Francisco Giants over the San Diego Padres and a four-run eighth inning helped the Oakland Athletics defeat the Seattle Mariners 5-0.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were narrow 1-0 winners over the Cincinnati Reds, the Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 and the Detroit Tigers were 5-4 winners over the Philadelphia Phillies.