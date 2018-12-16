BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Shi Yuqi stuns Kento Momota to win title

World No. 2 Shi Yuqi upset the top-ranked Kento Momota to win the men’s singles final 21-12, 21-11 at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

This is Yuqi’s third title of the season to add to his triumphs at the All England Open and the India Open.

Shi Yuqi had never beaten Kento Momota in three previous meetings. In fact, he had been able to take only one game in those matches, so the Japanese was the overwhelming favourite coming into the BWF World Tour Finals final.

The match had a surprising start with the World No. 1 being unusually quiet in the initial few stages. The intensity looked to be missing as Shi Yuqi looked to be the thorough aggressor.

After having let the Chinese go up to 8-3, Momota finally showed some sparks, taking three points on the trot and closing the gap to 6-8.

Riding on home support, Shi Yuqi kept attacking the relatively weaker Momota backhand and occasionally took his chances to target his crosscourt smashes to the Japanese’s forehand corner as well. At the time of the mid-game interval, Shi was comfortably ahead at 11-7.

Yuqi relentlessly kept going for the Momota backhand side, throwing in tight spinning net shots to draw him closer to the net, and then finishing with a smash in the open court. Momota kept looking confused, slow and utterly clueless, having conceded an eight-point advantage to the Chinese at 7-15.

The Japanese southpaw took three points to reduce the deficit but it was not enough to thwart the Chinese. With a few more fierce down-the-line smashes, he surged ahead to 18-10 before closing out the game 21-12.

Momota just didn’t look his usual self even at the start of Game 2. Shi smashed his way to open up a lead of 3-0.

The Japanese could hardly do anything to change the course of the game as Shi simply refused to relent. Growing in confidence with every point, the home hope raced his way ahead to 11-6 at the time of the break.

Momota attempted to prolong the rallies after the break in order to draw errors from his opponent’s racquet. It did help him to a certain extent as he could lessen the wide gap between them to just two points at 9-11.

And that was all he could manage to do. The World No. 2 soon sped up the game to lead 18-10, denying any chance of a Momota comeback.

The Chinese added three of the next four points to complete his first win at the BWF World Tour Finals in 49 minutes.