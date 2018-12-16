PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Women’s Singles Final Match preview, Live stream, updates, when and where to watch

PV Sindhu will look to get the proverbial monkey off her back and shed her bridesmaid tag when she crosses swords with World No. 5 Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash of the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals.

Sindhu has fallen short in five finals this year, but will look to end the season on a positive note by lifting her first ever World Tour Finals crown.

The Indian has looked in fine fettle ever since her opening match, toning down her usual aggression in favour of a more versatile approach, and that has held her in good stead over the course of her four matches thus far.

What will also work in Sindhu’s favour is the fact that she has won two of three meetings this year against her opponent tonight.

Okuhara, on the other hand, enters this showdown riding a nine-match win streak, which contributed to her title at the Hong Kong Open.

She has looked ruthless in all of her matches in the season-ender as well, dropping just a single game en route to the final.

The Japanese is the slight favourite going into the clash, but it might be impossible to pick a winner considering how close matches between these two have been in the past.

PV Sindhu (WR: 6, India) vs (2) Nozomi Okuhara (WR: 5, Japan)

Head-to-head: Tied 6-6

Last meeting: Sindhu def. Okuhara 21-17, 21-19 at the 2018 BWF World Championships

Last meeting in a final: Okuhara def. Sindhu 21-15, 21-18 at the 2018 Thailand Open

Here’s how you can follow the women’s singles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018:

Time: 1 pm local time

Where to watch: SportsFix (Indonesia), Astro (Malaysia), StarHub (Singapore), TrueVisions (Thailand)

Livestream: BadmintonWorld.tv

Live Updates: On FOX Sports Asia