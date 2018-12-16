Kento Momota vs Shi Yuqi, BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Men’s Singles Final Match preview, Live stream, updates, when and where to watch

What could be a better way to bid adieu to the 2018 season than by watching the two top-ranked men’s singles shuttlers in the world battle it out in the final match of the season?

World No. 1 Kento Momota and World No. 2 Shi Yuqi have set up a blockbuster men’s singles final at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in Guangzhou, China to decide who will end the season on a high.

Here’s a look at how the match might pan out:

Kento Momota (World Rank: 1, Japan) vs Shi Yuqi (World Rank: 2, China)

Head-to-head: Momota leads 3-0

Last meeting: Momota def. Yuqi 21-10, 21-17 at the 2018 China Open semi-finals

Last meeting in a final: Momota def. Yuqi 21-11, 21-13 at the 2018 World Championships

The apparent ease with which Momota has dealt Yuqi each time points to the fact that this is traditionally an easy match-up for the Japanese. Out of their three matches, only one has gone the distance and it was at the Badminton Asia Championships this year, where the Japanese still hadn’t reached the peak of his powers.

Momota just does everything a little better than Yuqi. His lightning speed is one reason why he usually doesn’t have trouble in reaching any corner of the court. And that allows him to extend the rallies and sense the right opportunity to strike.

Also, being a left-handed player, Momota has an extra advantage over most other shuttlers. Going down-the-line is not an option his opponent should seek to use as it would mean hitting directly into Momota’s forehand hitting zone. With his backhand not too shabby as well, the players standing across the net are left with little option when facing the World No. 1.

Shi Yuqi hasn’t lost any of his matches at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 so far. But his semi-final did not turn out to be as easy as predicted. He was expected to dominate the World No. 14 Sameer Verma but the Chinese struggled for half the match with the Indian smartly moving him all over the court.

It was only in the decider that he started looking more like his usual self after having saved a match point. And that is not a good sign before a Momota clash. Yuqi does have the habit of feeling the heat, which his semi-final match indicated once again.

A repeat of that would not help him against a player who is looking to win a staggering eighth title of the season. Besides, the world champion also has the experience of winning the season-ender in 2015, and knows exactly what it would take to lift his game under pressure against the very best.

