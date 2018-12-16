BWF World Tour Finals, 2018: Finalists, Schedule, Venue, Where to watch, Livestream information

The semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, currently going on in Guangzhou, China, have been completed on Saturday and the final in each of the five categories have been set. With the crème de la crème of the badminton world getting to compete at this prestigious season-ending tournament, the battle for the last major trophy of the season will undoubtedly be a tough one.

Sunday will see a rematch of the blockbuster 2016 World Championships women’s singles final between Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara and India’s PV Sindhu in the first final of the day. The two are tied 6-6 in their head-to-head record and eight of their 12 meetings have gone the distance. Needless to say, another marathon is on the cards and this will set the tempo for the rest of the day.

China’s World No. 1 pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong will then aim for their 10th title of what has been an incredible season for the pair. Yaqiong was even conferred upon the ‘Female Player of the Year’ award at the annual BWF Awards at the start of the tournament.

The men’s singles final is the third match of the day, where the World No. 1 Kento Momota has set up a rematch of the World Championships final with the second-ranked Shi Yuqi. Momota has never lost to the Chinese and will be gunning to win his second title at this tournament.

In women’s doubles, the Rio Olympic gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi will aim for the title against the World No. 7 Korean combine of Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan.

In men’s doubles, the reigning world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen will set their sights on their second major title of the season when they lock horns with the eighth-ranked Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Order of play for Sunday, December 16, 2018:

(Starts at 1 pm local time)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu vs (2) Nozomi Okuhara

Followed by

Mixed doubles: (1) Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong vs Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping

Followed by

Men’s singles: (3/4) Shi Yuqi vs (2) Kento Momota

Followed by

Women’s doubles: (1) Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan

Followed by

Men’s doubles: Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen vs Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe

All information about how to follow the BWF World Tour Finals 2018:

Venue: Tianhe Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China

Date: Sunday, December 16, 2018

Round: Final

Where to watch: SportsFix (Indonesia), Astro (Malaysia), StarHub (Singapore), TrueVisions (Thailand)

Livestream: BadmintonWorld.tv

Live Updates: On FOX Sports Asia