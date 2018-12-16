BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Kento Momota sets up final showdown with Shi Yuqi

World No. 1 Kento Momota avenged his Hong Kong Open defeat to Son Wan Ho with a commanding win over the Korean in the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in Guangzhou, China on Saturday.

The second seed needed 52 minutes to get the better of the former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 21-14, 21-12.

At Hong Kong, Son Wan Ho had ended the Japanese shuttler’s eight-match winning streak. But there was no such repeat as Momota notched up his fourth consecutive straight-game win at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018.

With this, the Japanese southpaw advanced to the final of the season-ending championships for the second time in his career. Momota already has the experience of winning the title in 2015, a few months before he was imposed a ban due to illegal gambling.

The 24-year-old will aim for his second title at the BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday when he meets China’s World No. 2 Shi Yuqi. It will be a repeat of the World Championships final that the two contested this year, and in which Momota did not drop a game to grab the title.

Yuqi, on his part, showed some tremendous resilience and survival skills as he fought his way back from a match point down to eke out a 12-21, 22-20, 21-17 win over India’s BWF World Tour Finals debutant Sameer Verma.

The latter refused to be the underdog in this match. Staying calm and patient, the World No. 14 kept the Chinese moving to every corner of the court in an attempt to draw errors out of his racquet.

Shi was kept on the back foot until the very end of the second game, when a couple of shots into the net from Verma fired the Chinese up. He quickly erased the match point that he faced at 19-20 to stretch the match and win it in the decider.