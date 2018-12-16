BWF World Tour Finals 2018: Challenge ends for South East Asian shuttlers after twin Thai defeats

The challenge ended for South East Asian shuttlers at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in Guangzhou, China on Saturday after twin defeats suffered by Thai players in the semi-finals.

Former women’s singles world champion Ratchanok Intanon’s valiant fight went in vain as she squandered three game points in the second game to go down 18-21, 23-25 to India’s World No. 6 PV Sindhu.

Later in the day, Thailand’s World No. 7 mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai put up a gutsy performance against the top-ranked Chinese pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong only to taste a 21-19, 14-21, 12-21 defeat in 56 minutes.

Intanon had a 4-3 head-to-head record over the 2017 Superseries Finals runner-up Sindhu but had lost her last couple of matches to the Indian in straight games. The former World No. 1 had been struggling for the better part of the season since triumphing at the Malaysia Masters in January.

It took her five months to reach another semi-final on the BWF World Tour since her semi-final appearance at the Malaysia Open in June.

And, with her superb fight against Sindhu, Ratchanok showed that she is well and truly back in form. After being error-prone and having been overpowered by Sindhu in the first game, she embarked on a spectacular turnaround in the second game.

Stationing herself in the forecourt, she made life difficult for the tall Sindhu as she kept returning relentlessly. She timed her ferocious returns fast to take time away from her opponent. The sudden intensity in attack completely took Sindhu by surprise and that allowed the Thai to use her body smashes to perfection.

And Ratchanok did all this after initially trailing the Indian 0-4 at the start of the second game. She drew level at 7-7 and, even though she slipped a bit thereafter due to a few errors, her determination helped her to be back in contention.

The game reached a dramatic conclusion with the two tied at 19-19 and none wanting to yield the other an inch of space. Ratchanok had the upper hand at that stage, earning her first game point which Sindhu neutralized soon after.

Then the Thai executed her wondrous body smash to erase Sindhu’s first match point. Ratchanok had two more game points but her inability to put a hammer blow on both those points kept Sindhu’s chances alive and the Indian made use of it by converting her second match point.

Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, where she will take on former winner Nozomi Okuhara.