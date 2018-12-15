BWF World Tour Finals: Ratchanok Intanon draws PV Sindhu in the semi-finals

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon remains the only singles player from South East Asia to enter the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 as all the others crashed out of the prestigious season-ending championships, currently going on at Guangzhou, China.

The former world champion Intanon drew India’s World No. 6 PV Sindhu in the semi-finals. The Indian, the runner-up of this tournament last year, topped Group A, having won all three of her group matches.

The Thai, meanwhile, advanced to the semis as the second-placed player from Group B behind Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, who did not lose any of her group matches either. Okuhara has set up an all-Japanese semi-final with her compatriot Akane Yamaguchi, who was the No. 2 player to progress from Group A after Sindhu.

On the final day of group play, Intanon easily beat Michelle Li 21-13, 21-12 while Okuhara’s opponent, Chen Yufei retired at 4-5.

Sindhu pummelled World No. 12 Beiwen Zhang 21-9, 21-15 and Yamaguchi had to spend less time on the court for the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying called it quits while trailing 17-21, 12-11.

Momota meets Son Wan Ho in semis

In men’s singles, All England Open winner Shi Yuqi set up a semi-final clash with India’s BWF World Tour Finals debutant Sameer Verma. Current World No. 1 Kento Momota meets former top-ranked Son Wan Ho in a rematch of their Hong Kong Open semi-final, which the Korean won.

Yuqi finished as the No. 1 player from Group A after going unbeaten in group play. He demolished the top seed Chou Tien Chen 21-17, 21-19 on Friday. Son Wan Ho finished as the second-placed men’s singles shuttler from the same group following his 21-11, 21-10 defeat of the Indonesia No. 1 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

In Group B, nobody could stop the world’s best player Momota, who crushed Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto 21-14, 21-8 in just 35 minutes. Verma entered the semis as the No. 2 player behind Momota from Group B, having registered a 21-9, 21-18 win over Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Thai pair advances; Minions pull out

In doubles, Thailand’s World No. 7 mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are the only South East Asian doubles team to make it through to the knock-out stages of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018.

They have drawn the irrepressible World No. 1 pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who inflicted a 21-19, 21-8 defeat on them in the final group match on Friday.

The biggest disappointment in doubles was the walkover given by the men’s doubles World No. 1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. The pair, who won the 2018 BWF ‘Male Player of the Year’ award, lost to the world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen on Thursday, thus jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

But early on Friday morning, the highly popular Indonesian duo, fondly called the Minions, opted to pull out, ending the defence of their title in the group stage.