BWF World Tour Finals: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon faces Nozomi Okuhara on Day 2

All eyes will be on the blockbuster women’s singles Group B match between former world champions Nozomi Okuhara and Ratchanok Intanon on Day 2 of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in Guangzhou, China. The marquee clash will see the two superstars meeting for the 10th time in their career.

The Japanese has a slender edge in their head-to-head record at 5-4 with her last win over the Thai coming in the final of the Hong Kong Open last month. The two have split their matches this year and it is tough to predict who will come out on top in this particular encounter.

Both won their opening matches at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 on Wednesday. Intanon, especially, had a confidence-boosting upset win over the World No. 3 Chen Yufei and will fancy her chances against the Japanese as well.

The outcome is crucial as the winner will top the group and strengthen her chances of making it to the semi-finals.

In men’s singles, Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto will try his best to recover from the marathon that he played on Day 1 to be ready for India’s Sameer Verma. His compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, the current Indonesia No. 1, lost his first match to World No. 3 Chou Tien Chen, despite having a one-game advantage. His next match is even tougher as he faces the All England Open winner Shi Yuqi whom he has never beaten.

Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen has an uphill task against the indomitable World No. 1 Kento Momota.

In men’s doubles, Indonesia’s World No. 1 pair of Gideon and Sukamuljo have the current world champions Li and Lu up next on Thursday.

Here’s the full schedule of South East Asian players on December 13:

Men’s singles

Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) vs Sameer Verma (India) – 11am

Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand) vs Kento Momota (Japan) – approx 11.40am

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) vs Shi Yuqi (China) – approx 1pm

Women’s singles

Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) vs Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) – approx 7.15pm

Men’s doubles

Ahsan/Setiawan (Indonesia) vs Liao/Su (Chinese Taipei) – 11am

Gideon/Sukamuljo (Indonesia) vs Li/Liu (China) – approx 8pm

Women’s doubles

Polii/Rahayu (Indonesia) vs Chen/Jia (China) – approx 11.40am

Kititharakul/Prajongjai (Thailand) vs Stoeva/Stoeva (Bulgaria) – approx 7.15pm

Mixed doubles

Goh/Lai (Malaysia) vs Zheng/Huang (China) – approx 12.15pm

Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai (Thailand) vs Ellis/Smith (England) – approx 6.40pm

Soon/Ying (Malaysia) vs Faizal/Widjaja – approx 8.45pm

(All timings in local time)