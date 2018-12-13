BWF World Tour Finals: Ratchanok Intanon battles hard to upset Chen Yufei

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon began her campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 with an upset win over World No. 3 Chen Yufei. The World No. 8 needed 1 hour 18 minutes to get the better of the China Open champion 21-18, 20-22, 21-17.

The win was a huge confidence boost for the Thai No. 1 as the young Chinese had recently been a nemesis for her. Intanon lost her last three showdowns with the third-ranked shuttler in three gruelling games, falling 1-7 in their head-to-head record.

Intanon would aim to use this confidence to get a win over the former world champion Nozomi Okuhara when the two clash on Thursday. The two have split their meetings this year and Intanon trails 4-5 in their head-to-head record.

Okuhara, the winner of this tournament in 2015, staved off a late surge from Canada’s Michelle Li to record a 21-18, 23-21 win.

With those results on Day 1 of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, the Japanese leads the Group B standings, followed by Intanon. The top two will qualify for the semi-finals.

In Group A, PV Sindhu beat defending champion Akane Yamaguchi 24-22, 21-15 while World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying accounted for Beiwen Zhang 21-15, 21-17. Tai thus leads the group with the Indian in the second place.

Sugiarto wins a marathon; Ginting loses a thriller

Indonesia’s 30-year-old Tommy Sugiarto proved that age is just a number when he fought for 1 hour 29 minutes to subdue Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-18, 18-21, 21-11. This was the Indonesian’s fourth win in as many matches over the World No. 17.

The win put him in the second position behind the World No. 1 Kento Momota in Group B. The Japanese was a 21-18, 21-6 winner over BWF World Tour Finals debutant Sameer Verma of India.

Indonesia had mixed fortunes in men’s singles as Anthony Sinisuka Ginting was not as lucky as Sugiarto. The country’s No. 1 shuttler, making an appearance at the season-ender for the first time, squandered a one-game lead to go down fighting 21-17, 18-21, 18-21 to World No. 3 Chou Tien Chen in the last match of the day.

All England Open winner Shi Yuqi too made a comeback in his duel with the former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho to register a 16-21, 21-19, 21-8 win. The Group A standings now see the Chinese in first place, followed by Chou Tien Chen and Ginting in the next two spots.

Gideon and Sukamuljo made to work hard

BWF ‘Male Player of the Year’ award-winning Indonesian duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo were put to a stern test in the first match of their title defence at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018.

The World No. 1 team had to fight their way back from a game down to edge the China Open champions Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 20-22, 21-17, 21-13 in 1 hour 4 minutes.

Their compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan were outplayed 4-21, 18-21 by the Japanese combine of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Indonesia’s women’s doubles pair of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu too lost their opener 11-21, 16-21 to Japan’s Rio Olympic gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi. The Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai had no answers against Koreans Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan in their 14-21, 8-21 loss.

Wins for Thai and Indonesian pairs in mixed doubles

Thailand’s World No. 7 mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai lived up to their reputation as they beat Malaysians Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 21-19, 21-10.

Indonesia’s Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja also won their first match over Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 21-18, 16-21, 21-18. Malaysians Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying, however, lost 20-22, 13-21 to China’s Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.