BWF World Tour Finals: Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to face Chou Tien Chen in first match

In his first ever match at the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals, Indonesia’s 22-year-old Anthony Sinisuka Ginting faces the top seed and World No. 3 Chou Tien Chen.

On paper, this looks a tough matchup for the Indonesian on his debut as Tien Chen is considerably more experienced that Ginting and is also currently four places higher than the youngster in the world rankings.

However, Ginting can draw inspiration from the fact that he won two out of the four meetings between them this year.

And on both occasions, the China Open and Indonesia Masters champion went on to win the title. Odds are in his favour with his 4-3 lead in their overall head-to-head record.

That said, Chou did win their most recent encounter at the Korea Open and would be gunning for a repeat. It’s up to the Indonesian to find his feet on the court as quickly as possible and prevent the Korea Open champion from getting into his comfort zone.

Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto will meet the 24-year-old Kantaphon Wangcharoen in what is expected to be an easy opener for the World No. 10. The Indonesian has won all three of their career showdowns and should aim to keep a clean sheet.

For Thailand’s former women’s singles world champion Ratchanok Intanon, the job looks tough on the opening day of the BWF World Tour Finals as she is slated to meet the Fuzhou China Open winner Chen Yufei.

The World No. 3 Chinese leads their head-to-head record 7-1 and has won their last three meetings.

The BWF World Tour Finals 2018 action starts at Guangzhou, China on Wednesday. On conclusion of the group matches, the top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Here’s the full schedule of South East Asian players on December 12:

Men’s singles

Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand) vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) – approx 1.30pm

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia) vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) – approx 8.30pm

Women’s singles

Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) vs Chen Yufei (China) – 11am

Men’s doubles

Ahsan/Setiawan (Indonesia) vs Endo/Watanabe (Japan) – 11am

Gideon/Sukamuljo (Indonesia) vs Astrup/Rasmussen (Denmark) – 6pm

Women’s doubles

Polii/Rahayu (Indonesia) vs Matsutomo/Takahashi (Japan) – approx 1.30pm

Kititharakul/Prajongjai (Thailand) vs Hee/Chan (Korea) – approx 8.30pm

Mixed doubles

Faizal/Widjaja (Indonesia) vs Watanabe/Higashino (Japan) – 6pm

Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai (Thailand) vs Goh/Lai (Malaysia) – approx 8pm

Soon/Ying (Malaysia) vs Yilyu/Dongping (China) – approx 8pm

(All timings in local time)