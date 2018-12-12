BWF Awards: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo win ‘Male Player of the Year’ award

Indonesia’s World No. 1 men’s doubles duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo received the ‘Male Player of the Year’ award at the BWF Gala Dinner in Guangzhou, China. With this, they have won the award for the second consecutive year.

The irrepressible pair beat the likes of men’s singles World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan and mixed doubles World No. 1 Zheng Siwei of China to lay their hands on this much-coveted trophy for the second year running.

For the Indonesians, this was a well-earned reward for their best-ever season in which they went on to win a staggering nine titles, which included a gold medal at the Asian Games.

The ‘Female Player of the Year’ award went to China’s Huang Yaqiong, the other half of the World No. 1 mixed doubles pair. Yaqiong had strong competition from the women’s singles World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who grabbed eight titles in yet another sparkling season.

But the 24-year-old Chinese edged the Chinese Taipei ace by dint of the superb success rate that she and Siwei had this year that saw them triumph in nine of the 14 events that they entered.

China’s former world junior men’s doubles champion duo of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong were bestowed with the ‘Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year’ award.

The young Chinese pair has been making rapid strides this year and even won the French Open title, besides accounting for the World No. 1 pair twice.

The Most Improved Player category at the BWF Awards saw Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara getting honoured. The biggest achievement for this women’s doubles pair this year was their win at the World Championships.

Besides these, the BWF Awards also hands out prizes for the Best Dressed Player. China’s All England Open champion Shi Yuqi and India’s World Championships runner-up PV Sindhu were the winners in the male and female sections respectively.