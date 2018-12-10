BWF World Tour Finals: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo face tricky draw

Indonesia’s World No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo face a tough path to title defence as the draw of the BWF World Tour Finals got released on Monday morning in Guangzhou, China.

The top-ranked pair is in a highly competitive Group A alongside world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, French Open winners Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong, and China Open champions Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

With nine titles this year, the Asian Games champions Gideon and Sukamuljo have definitely put together their very best season, and should certainly be the favourites for the title this year as well. However, they need to be wary of the pairs they have been saddled with in the same group. A little lack of sharpness could work against them given the quality of opponents they are about to face.

The young Chinese pair of Chengkai and Haodong have been able to master the mighty Indonesians twice this year. Needless to say, they pose the biggest threat for Gideon and Sukamuljo at least in the group stages of the BWF World Tour Finals this year.

Junhui and Yuchen nearly upset the Indonesians in the group stage last year at this same tournament before Gideon and Sukamuljo narrowly edged them in three games.

Astrup and Rasmussen too are highly experienced and triumphed at the China Open Super 1000 event this year, which shows what they are capable of.

Indonesia’s two men’s singles qualifiers — Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Tommy Sugiarto — have been placed in different groups, thus avoiding a clash with each other early on.

World No. 7 Ginting, who qualified in the eighth and final spot, finds himself in the tricky Group A with World No. 3 Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open champion Son Wan Ho and All England Open winner Shi Yuqi.

The China Open champion Ginting has beaten Chou Tien Chen this year and has a win over Son Wan Ho last year. Shi Yuqi, however, remains his nemesis even though the 22-year-old did manage to stretch three out of his four meetings with the Chinese to three games.

Tommy Sugiarto, who qualified in the third place, has the irrepressible World No. 1 Kento Momota in Group B. The only Thai shuttler in men’s singles this year — Kantaphon Wangcharoen — is also in the same group alongside India’s Sameer Verma.

In women’s singles, Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon has avoided the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying. She is in the relatively easier Group B, headed by Japan’s former world champion Nozomi Okuhara. The others in the group are Chen Yufei and Michelle Li.

The packed Group A has Tai, India’s PV Sindhu, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi and American Beiwen Zhang.

The full five draws of the BWF World Tour Finals 2018:

Men’s singles

Group A

Chou Tien Chen, Shi Yuqi, Son Wan Ho, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Group B

Kento Momota, Tommy Sugiarto, Kantaphon Wancharoen, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles

Group A

Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Beiwen Zhang, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu

Group B

Nozomi Okuhara, Chen Yufei, Ratchanok Intanon, Michelle Li

Men’s doubles

Group A

Gideon/Sukamuljo, Han/Zhou, Li/Liu, Astrup/Rasmussen

Group B

Chen/Wang, Liao/Su, Ahsan/Setiawan, Endo/Watanabe

Women’s doubles

Group A

Matsutomo/Takahashi, Polii/Rahayu, Chen/Jia, Du/Li

Group B

Matsumoto/Nagahara, Kititharakul/Prajongjai, Lee/Shin, Stoeva/Stoeva

Mixed doubles

Group A

Zheng/Huang, Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai, Goh/Lai, Ellis/Smith

Group B

Watanabe/Higashino, Chan/Goh, Hafiz/Gloria, Wang/Huang