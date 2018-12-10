BWF World Tour Finals: Tommy Sugiarto and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting make it two Indonesians in the men’s singles qualifiers

Indonesia became the only country to have more than one qualifier in the men’s singles category at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou, China from December 12.

Veteran Tommy Sugiarto qualified in the third place and was joined by the 22-year-old Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the eighth and final spot to make it two Indonesians in the final-eight.

In fact, Ginting is currently the Indonesia No. 1 in men’s singles, perched at a career-high ranking of No. 7. That is a reward for the fearlessness he has shown on the big stage, winning two titles and accounting for the seemingly invincible World No. 1 Kento Momota twice.

30-year-old veteran Sugiarto, ranked No. 10 currently, made a return to the elite group with a title at the Thailand Masters and a couple of runner-up finishes at the Thailand Open and the Korea Open.

This is yet another confirmation of how well Indonesia’s men’s singles is shaping up. Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie too was close, eventually missing out by two spots.

Besides the two Indonesians, the 17th ranked Kantaphon Wangcharoen from Thailand is the third South East Asian who earned a chance to play at the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals. The 20-year-old qualified in sixth place with the biggest highlight of his season being semi-final finishes at the Swiss Open and the Thailand Masters at the beginning of the year.

Chou Tien Chen and world champion Kento Momota occupied the top two spots after some stellar performances from both. World No. 3 Tien Chen thoroughly deserved the first place for his superb consistency that saw him triumph in three events and reach the finals of four others. Momota had his career-best season, winning a staggering seven titles.

All England Open winner Shi Yuqi and Hong Kong Open titlist Son Wan Ho secured the fourth and the fifth spots respectively.

India’s Sameer Verma had a dramatic qualification at the very last moment. The Swiss Open champion was in contention for a long time and slipped out of the top eight towards the end, following which he needed to win the Syed Modi International. Verma successfully defended his title in Lucknow to soar five spots to seventh and grab his maiden berth at the BWF World Tour Finals.

Full list of men’s singles qualifiers: