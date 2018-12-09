BWF Awards: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo nominated for ‘Male Player of the Year’ award

Indonesian men’s doubles World No. 1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo are in contention for the ‘Male Player of the Year’ award as the nominations for the year-ending 2018 BWF Awards got released recently.

Marcus and Kevin are aiming to win the highly-coveted award for the second year running. Last year, they beat competition from the likes of Viktor Axelsen and Kidambi Srikanth to take the top honour.

This year, they are vying for the award along with Japan’s men’s singles World No. 1 Kento Momota and China’s mixed doubles specialist Zheng Siwei.

Gideon and Sukamuljo outdid their 2017 achievements on their way to their best-ever season this year. The numero uno pair won a staggering eight titles on the BWF World Tour and also captured the gold medal at the Asian Games in a year to remember.

World No. 1 women’s singles player Tai Tzu Ying leads the nominations for the ‘Female Player of the Year’ award. Having won a whopping eight titles this year, she does have a good chance to win although she cannot be deemed the outright favourite in this category.

China’s Huang Yaqiong will be Tai’s biggest competition as she is one-half of the top-ranked mixed doubles pair who dominated the circuit this year, winning nine titles.

Indonesia’s No. 1 men’s singles player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting finds himself on the list of the nominations for the ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’ award. The 22-year-old won two titles and even accounted for the seemingly invincible World No. 1 Kento Momota twice.

South East Asians are also heavily represented in the ‘Most Promising Player’ section. Indonesia earned two nominations through the 2017 women’s singles world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and women’s doubles exponent Apriyani Rahayu.

Malaysia’s reigning world junior champion and 2018 Youth Olympic gold medallist Goh Jin Wei is another strong contender for that award.

The winners will be announced in a gala ceremony on Monday, December 10, 2018.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2018 BWF Awards:

Male Player of the Year

Kento Momota (Japan), Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia), Zheng Siwei (China)

Female Player of the Year

Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei), Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota (Japan), Huang Yaqiong (China)

Most Promising Player

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia), Goh Jin Wei (Malaysia), Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia), He Jiting (China), Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong (China)

Most Improved Player of the Year

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia), He Jiting (China), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (India), Seo Seong Jae (Korea), Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara (Japan).