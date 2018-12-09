Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Chananchida Jucharoen win titles at Nepal International Series

The Nepal International Series proved to be a happy hunting ground for shuttlers from Thailand as four out of the five categories were won by players from the country.

Reigning world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn capped a brilliant week by winning his first senior level BWF title as the tournament concluded at Tripureshwor, Nepal on Saturday.

The 17-year-old, seeded ninth at this International Series event, came back from the brink of defeat to edge the seventh seeded Teck Zhi Soon of Malaysia 20-22, 22-20, 21-9 in a 55-minute long battle.

Vitidsarn, who used to predominantly play in the junior circuit, is graduating to the senior level now and wants to focus more on the senior circuit next year. Last week he reached a final at the senior level for the first time when he finished as the runner-up to India’s Lakshya Sen at the Tata Open.

That result pushed him up by a whopping 54 spots to 157th in the latest world rankings released by the BWF this week. After his win in Nepal, his ranking is set to rise further.

The women’s singles title went to the second seeded Chananchida Jucharoen, who too needed three games to prevail over the third seed Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar 21-18, 10-21, 21-17.

Much like Kunlavut Vitidsarn, this is also the first senior BWF title of the 19-year-old Jucharoen’s career. With this win, she erased last week’s setback of unexpectedly losing in the semi-finals of the Tata Open in India.

The men’s doubles glory was reserved for the fourth seeded Thai combine of Supak Jomkoh and Wachirawit Sothon. The pair needed just 30 minutes to demolish their compatriots, Warit Sarapat and Panachai Worasaktayanan 21-11, 21-15.

Jomkoh tasted success even in the mixed doubles section as well, thus becoming the only shutter to win two titles at the Nepal International Series this year. He teamed up with Supissara Paewsampran to come back from a game down and beat fellow unseeded team of Panachai Worasaktayanan and Pitchayanin Ungka 19-21, 21-15, 21-14.