Tata Open 2018: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn loses final to Lakshya Sen

Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen delighted the home crowd by winning the title at the Tata Open India International Challenge 2018 in Mumbai, India on Sunday.

The 21-15, 21-10 win in 35 minutes over Thailand’s junior World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn helped him avenge the three-game loss he suffered at the hands of the Thai in the semi-finals of the World Junior Championships last month.

This also helped Sen erase bitter memories from last year when he lost the final in three grueling games.

Vitidsarn and Sen, two of the best juniors around, have met in two of the most prestigious junior tournaments this year. At the Asian Junior Championships final in July, Sen trumped Vitidsarn only for the Thai to return with a vengeance at the Worlds four months later.

However, the world junior champion was no match for the Indian at the Tata Open, who looked highly determined and confident right from the start of the match.

The 17-year-old Vitidsarn can still take a lot of positives from this week as this was the first time he reached the final in any BWF tournament at the senior level.

While the youngster lost, his compatriots in mixed doubles had a great day. Second seeds Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai put up a brilliant performance to upset the top seeds Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung 21-13, 21-16.

This is their second title of the season after their earlier triumph at the Vietnam Open.

NG Wing Yung later on made up for the mixed doubles defeat by winning the title in women’s doubles. She and Yeung Nga Ting, seeded second at this International Challenge tournament, stunned the top seeds Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram 21-10, 21-11 in a pretty one-sided display.

The men’s doubles and women’s singles categories at the Tata Open had unexpected homegrown winners. Unseeded Ashmita Chaliha, a giant-killing qualifier, capped her spectacular week by getting to lay her hands on the trophy. The southpaw beat the eighth seed Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-13 to take the title.

Chaliha had accounted for the top seed as well as the fourth seed this week.

The newly-formed men’s doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Arjun MR made it a week to remember. The Indians stunned the Malaysian top seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-10, 21-16 to take home the trophy.