Korea Masters 2018: Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia goes down fighting to Son Wan Ho

Malaysian rising men’s singles star Lee Zii Jia’s hopes of winning a second BWF title this year were dashed as he lost the Korea Masters 2018 final to the top seed Son Wan Ho in Gwangju, Korea on Sunday. The 20-year-old succumbed to a 16-21, 11-21 defeat to the Korean World No. 6 in just 36 minutes.

This is the second consecutive title for the Korean. The former World No. 1 came to this tournament after triumphing at the Hong Kong Open and is now on a ten-match winning streak.

In women’s singles, Han Yue’s nine-match winning streak came to an end when she lost to former Olympic champion Li Xuerui. The Chinese, winner of the Syed Modi International last week, lost the match 10-21, 18-21 in 32 minutes.

This is the fourth BWF title of the year for the erstwhile top-ranked Li Xuerui.

Homegrown shuttlers emerged victorious in all the three doubles categories. The most noteworthy result out of those was in the men’s doubles category where the unseeded combine of Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae battled for three games to upset the eighth seeds Po Li-Wei and Wang Chi-Lin 21-17, 17-21, 21-18.

This is the third title of the season for the pair and they are now on a run of 13 matches unbeaten after earlier title victories at the Norwegian International and the Irish Open.

Another unseeded team became the winner in doubles at the Korea Masters when Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won won the duel of two unseeded pairs in mixed doubles. The two fought for 1 hour 1 minute to narrowly get the better of Choi Solgyu and Shin Seung Chan 21-12, 15-21, 21-18.

The women’s section witnessed a mini-upset as the third seeds Chang Ye Na and Jung Kyung Eun prevailed over the second seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan 21-14, 21-17.

With this win, Chang and Jung got to taste title glory for the first time in 14 events this year.