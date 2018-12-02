Tata Open 2018: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn to meet Lakshya Sen in final

Thailand’s world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn set up a rematch of the Asian Junior Championships final with India’s Lakshya Sen at the Tata Open India International Challenge 2018 in Mumbai, India on Saturday. The unseeded Vitidsarn put up a fantastic performance to stun the eighth seeded Adulrach Namkul 21-10, 21-16 in an all-Thai clash in just 35 minutes.

The second seeded Sen, meanwhile, had to battle back from a game down to edge Thai shuttler Kantawat Leelavechabutr 17-21, 21-9, 21-12.

A year after losing the Tata Open final in three games, Sen hopes to go one better this time. But it won’t be an easy affair for the home hope as he lost his last match to the junior World No. 1 Vitidsarn at the semi-finals of the World Junior Championships.

However, he can draw confidence from their meeting at the Asian Junior Championships final in July, where the Indian got the better of the Thai.

The women’s singles final will be an all-Indian clash after the unseeded Ashmita Chaliha held her nerves to eliminate the last standing non-Indian player. The left-handed Chaliha prevailed over the fourth seeded Chananchida Jucharoen 21-19, 21-19.

Eighth seeded Vrushali Gummadi beat the third seeded Mugdha Agrey 21-11, 21-12 in a one-sided semi-final.

In men’s doubles, the top seeded Malaysians Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin will be vying for the title with India’s newly-formed unseeded pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Arjun MR.

Both the teams had to fight hard to make their way to the summit clash. While the Malaysians beat Inkarat Apisuk and Nipitphon Phuangphuapet 21-19, 18-21, 21-14, the Indians prevailed over Tinn Isriyanet and Tanupat Viriyangkura 21-16, 20-22, 21-14.

Phuangphuapet did make up for his men’s doubles loss with a strong display in mixed doubles. In partnership with Savitree Amitrapai, he dismissed Yeung Ming Nok and Yeung Nga Ting 21-13, 21-19.

The second seeds will take on the top seeds Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung, who emerged 21-17, 22-20 winners over Hee Yong Kai Terry and Putri Sari Dewi Citra.

The No. 1 and the No. 2 seeds will lock horns in the Tata Open women’s doubles final as well. Top seeds Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram showed tremendous calmness under pressure to pull off a 21-18, 9-21, 25-23 win over Rutaparna Panda and Arathi Sara Sunil.

In the other semi-final, the second seeds NG Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting beat Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP 16-21, 21-8, 21-11.

Photo courtesy of BWF Badminton.