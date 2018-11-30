Tata Open 2018: Thailand’s World Junior Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn reaches semifinals

Thailand’s two-time world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn dished out yet another masterful performance to make it through to the semifinals of the Tata Open India International Challenge 2018 in Mumbai, India on Friday.

The 17-year-old, unseeded at this International Challenge event, blew away Malaysia’s Teck Zhi Soo 21-16, 21-13 in 42 minutes. This was the youngster’s ninth match win in a row after his stunning run at the World Junior Championships in Canada earlier this month, where he dropped just one game in six matches to win the title.

By reaching the semifinals at the Tata Open, Vitidsarn matched his best result at any tournament on the senior circuit. He had earlier made it to the last-four stage at the Malaysia International Challenge in April.

The teenager will next meet the eighth seed Adulrach Namkul in an all-Thai semi-final. The latter made short work of Malaysia’s Jia Wei Tan 21-18, 21-10 in 40 minutes.

Thailand’s Kantawat Leelavechabutr also made it to the semifinals, courtesy of a 21-15, 21-13 win over India’s Kiran George. Up next for him is the second seed and last year’s runner-up Lakshya Sen in what would be a tough semifinal.

The Asian junior champion Sen easily dismissed Malaysia’s Goh Giap Chin 21-17, 21-10 in 38 minutes.

In women’s singles, fourth seed Chananchida Jucharoen rebounded in style after losing the first game to the sixth seeded Anura Prabhudesai of India. Jucharoen brushed off the setback in the opener and came back for a 15-21, 21-11, 21-17 win to enter the semi-finals.

She is the only shuttler from South East Asia still remaining in the women’s singles draw.

Men’s doubles top seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin staved off a tough challenge from Utkarsh Arora and Swarnaraj Bora in the first game before registering a 22-20, 21-16 win for a place in the semi-finals.

Thailand’s Tinn Isriyanet and Tanupat Viriyangkura edged Hong Kong’s Chung Yonny and Or Chin Chung 21-18, 21-19 to enter the last-four stage in men’s doubles.

In women’s doubles, Malaysian third seeds Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen still remain in the title hunt following an effortless 21-10, 21-10 victory over local hope Rutaparna Panda and Arathi Sara Sunil.

The second seeded mixed doubles pair of Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai of Thailand pummelled Hong Kong qualifiers Yeung Shing Choi and NG Shiu Yee 21-9, 21-15 in just 29 minutes to grab a semi-final berth.