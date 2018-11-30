Korea Masters 2018: Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei enters semifinals with a commanding win

Malaysia’s reigning world junior champion Goh Jin Wei raced into the semifinals of the Korea Masters 2018 with a commanding win in Gwangju, Korea on Friday.

The 18-year-old has been seeded seventh at this Super 300 tournament and she thoroughly lived up to the expectations in her 21-9, 21-6 rout of Chiang Ying Li that took her only 26 minutes to complete. Up next for the youngster is the 2012 Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui, who halted the run of Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 21-14, 21-12.

The Korea Masters is the first tournament for Goh Jin Wei after her remarkable performance in Canada that saw her capture the World Junior Championships gold medal for the second time in her career. She is now on a nine-match winning streak and will hope to boost her confidence even further with a win over the highly accomplished Xuerui.

China’s 19-year-old Han Yue remains unstoppable a week after winning the biggest title of her fledgling career at the Syed Modi International. She defeated former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal in the final of that tournament and has looked unbeatable ever since.

Seeded eighth, she has made it through to the semi-finals in Korea this week with a resilient display against the third seed Nitchaon Jindapol. The Thai bagged the first game but Han came storming back and completely outplayed the highly experienced Jindapol in the second game before holding her nerves for a narrow 15-21, 21-4, 22-20 win in 52 minutes.

In the last women’s singles match of the day, Kim Hyo Min won when Kim Ga Eun retired after losing the first game 15-21 in the all-Korean quarter-final.

Thammasin wins; Mustofa bows out

Top seed and Hong Kong Open champion Son Wan Ho was given a scare by Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa until he managed to steady the ship for a 16-21, 21-17, 21-13 comeback win in 1 hour 9 minutes. The home hope next meets Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu for a place in the final.

The other semi-final will be contested by Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

The 20-year-old Lee Zii Jia, who won the Chinese Taipei Open earlier this year, needed only 33 minutes to dismiss the challenge of Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-14, 21-13.

Thammasin, who is now at a career-high ranking of 41, had to work harder to secure a 21-16, 16-21, 21-15 win over Soong Joo Ven.

In men’s doubles, the run of the Indonesian fifth seeds Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto came to an end at the hands of the veteran duo of Kim Sa Rang and Tan Boon Heong 16-21, 17-21. Malaysian sixth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik also bowed out 21-17, 19-21, 18-21 to Koreans Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae.

In women’s doubles, Indonesia’s title hopes are still alive thanks to the 21-15, 21-17 win achieved by Yulfira Barkah and Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto over Koreans Go Ah Ra and Yoo Chae Ran.

Indonesia’s mixed doubles top seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti continue their progress at the Korea Masters as they came back from a game down to notch up a 19-21, 21-17, 21-18 win over qualifiers Kim Won Ho and Baek Ha Na. Eighth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow, however, crashed out.

Image credits: BWF