BWF World Rankings: Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin rises five places

A semifinal appearance at last week’s Syed Modi International 2018 helped Thailand’s men’s singles shuttler Sitthikom Thammasin rise by five spots to a career-best 41 in the new BWF world rankings released on November 29, 2018.

It was the second consecutive semifinal in a BWF event for the 23-year-old after the Macau Open at the beginning of this month. Thammasin has carried forward his confident performance to this week’s Korea Masters as well, where he is currently in the quarter-finals.

With the season nearing its end, most of the top shuttlers weren’t in action last week. Hence, there hasn’t been much change in rankings in the top 25.

Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab and Malaysia’s Daren Liew have dropped one place each to 16th and 25th respectively while Thai Suppanyu Avihingsanon has risen to 20th.

Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting continues to be the No. 1 men’s singles player from South East Asia at No. 7, followed by his compatriots Tommy Sugiarto at No. 10 and Jonatan Christie at No. 11. Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen is at No. 17.

Lee Chong Wei, who is recuperating from nose cancer, has slipped to 15th even though he has a protective ranking of No. 3.

Big jump for Indonesia’s Hartawan in women’s singles

Indonesia’s rising women’s singles star Ruselli Hartawan was the biggest mover in the top 50 this week after she climbed 12 spots to break back into the top 50 at 50th. The rise was facilitated by her semi-final finish at the Syed Modi International last week.

The youngster lost to former three-time champion and eventual runner-up Saina Nehwal in three games.Dinar Dyah Ayustine made it to the quarter-finals at the same tournament and she jumped six places to 47th.

Among the top 25, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon is the leading SEA shuttler at No. 8. Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia occupy the 14th and 15th spots respectively in the new BWF World Rankings.

Former World Junior Championships silver medallist Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand is now placed at No. 22 following a drop of three places. Busanan Ongbamrungphan is 27th, Goh Jin Wei is 29th with Soniia Cheah just one place below. Fitriani Fitriani is currently 34th and her compatriot Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky is 10 rungs behind.

Singapore’s Yeo Jia Win has climbed six places to 46th this week.

Alfian-Ardianto climb up

The dominant Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo head the men’s doubles BWF world rankings. Their countrymen Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto have surged a solitary rung to No. 6 after winning the Syed Modi International title a week ago.

No. 3 Indonesian pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan are at the ninth position while No. 4 duo of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto have slid to 19th.

In women’s doubles, Malaysians Chow Mein Kuan and Lee Meng Yean’s Syed Modi International triumph has been rewarded with a rise of two places to 17th.

In the top 15, Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai stay static at No. 8. Indonesia’s Della Destiara Haris and Rizki Amelia Pradipta have moved up to No. 12.

In mixed doubles, Indonesians Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti slipped just one spot to 15th. They are Indonesia’s No. 3 mixed doubles team after the fourth-ranked Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir and the 12th ranked Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying are at No. 6 while Thailand’s only top-30 pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai is at No. 7.