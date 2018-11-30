Korea Masters 2018: Indonesia’s Fitriani upsets sixth seed to enter quarter-finals

Indonesia’s rising women’s singles star Fitriani displayed tremendous fighting spirit in her upset win over the sixth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan on her way to the quarter-finals of the Korea Masters 2018 in Gwangju, Korea on Thursday.

The 19-year-old needed 52 minutes and three games to beat the World No. 27 Thai 21-18, 12-21, 21-11 in an absorbing second-round match. The youngster set up a quarter-final meeting with the 2012 Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui.

Thailand’s third seed Nitchaon Jindapol too advanced with a 21-10, 21-15 win over Indonesia’s Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky.

Malaysia’s double junior world champion Goh Jin Wei too continued her smooth progress at the Korea Masters, courtesy of a 21-16, 21-15 win over China’s Zhang Yiman.

Indonesia’s Mustofa stuns eighth seed

Indonesia’s Ihsan Maulana Mustofa put up a commanding performance to beat the eighth seed Lee Dong Keun 21-15, 21-18. That win has set him up for a tough quarter-final clash with the top seed Son Wan Ho.

The Korean, who won the Hong Kong Open title this year, had to work hard to notch up a 21-18, 19-21, 21-16 win over Chinese qualifier Ren Pengbo.

Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven produced a dazzling display to oust fifth seed Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-11 while his compatriot Lee Zii Jia effortlessly beat Yang Chih Chieh 21-18, 21-15.

Shesar Hiren Rhustavito won the battle between Indonesians, beating Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-19, 21-14.

Also advancing to the quarter-finals was the Thai World No. 41 Sitthikom Thammasin, a 21-10, 17-21, 21-13 winner over Misha Zilberman.

In men’s doubles, Indonesian fifth seeds Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto had no problem in securing a 22-20, 21-15 win over Lin Shang Kai and Tseng Min Hao. But Malaysian third seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong bowed out of the Korea Masters in a 17-21, 16-21 loss to Huang Kaixiang and Wang Zekang.

Sixth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, also of Malaysia, beat Korean qualifiers Jung Jae Wook and Kim Hwi Tae 21-17, 21-19.

Indonesian women’s doubles pair of Yulfira Barkah and Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto knocked out the seventh seeds Hsu Ya Ching and Hu Ling Fang 19-21, 21-13, 21-14 to make it through to the quarter-finals.

In mixed doubles, fourth seeds Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari were shown the door 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 by Korean qualifiers Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won. The latter now go on to meet the Indonesian eighth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow.

Top seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti made short work of Lee Fang-Chih and Sung Shuo Yun 21-15, 21-8 for a last-eight berth.