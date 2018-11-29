Korea Masters 2018: Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung goes down fighting to Li Xuerui

Indonesia’s rising women’s singles star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung’s campaign came to an early end at the Korea Masters 2018 in Gwangju, Korea on Wednesday after she went down fighting to 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui.

The fourth seed rebounded after losing the opening game but could not hold on to the momentum in the decider and eventually fell 19-21, 21-13, 13-21 in 40 minutes. The 2017 world junior champion Tunjung is now placed at a career-high ranking of 15th after a string of good results the past few weeks.

While Tunjung could not cross the first hurdle, her compatriot Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky had much better fortunes and emerged a 22-20, 21-18 winner over Bae Ji Won of South Korea. Fitriani Fitriani also made it to the second round with an effortless 21-15, 21-10 win over local hope Lee Se Yeon.

Malaysia’s reigning world junior champion Goh Jin Wei also had an easy time on the court in her 21-7, 21-13 rout of Soraya De Visch Eijbergen of the Netherlands.

Thailand too had good results in the first round of the Korea Masters as both the third seed Nitchaon Jindapol and the sixth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan progressed to the second round. The latter pummelled Liang Ting Yu 21-15, 21-10 but Jindapol was made to work hard by Jeon Jui for a 17-21, 21-15, 21-12 victory.

Three Thai shuttlers advance in men’s singles

In a tale of contrasting fortunes for two of the top three men’s singles shuttlers from Thailand, fifth seed Khosit Phetpradab made short work of Hsu Jen Hao 21-15, 21-9 but seventh-seeded Suppanyu Avihingsanon had to bite the dust in his 19-21, 13-21 loss to World No. 39 Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Sitthikom Thammasin had to fight hard to secure a 21-16, 13-21, 21-12 win over Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholik. Former World No. 9 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk also joined him in the second round, making it three Thais in the Round of 16.

Two of Indonesia’s young stars set up a blockbuster second-round clash with each other when both Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo and Shesar Hiren Rhustavito won their first-round matches.

Rhustavito needed three games to overcome Zhou Zeqi 21-12, 16-21, 21-17 while Indonesia International Challenge winner Wardoyo dazzled in his 21-15, 21-12 win over Heo Kwang Hee.

Also making his way into the last 16 of the Korea Masters was Ihsan Maulana Mustofa by dint of his strong 21-9, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei qualifier Chen Shiau Cheng.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia and Soong Joo Ven also won their respective opening round matches at this Super 300 tournament.

Men’s doubles top seeds fall

Three days after tasting glory at the Syed Modi International, the Korea Masters men’s doubles top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto met with disappointment. The Indonesians could not control their errors and crashed out 13-21, 21-18, 12-21 to the veteran combine of Kim Sa Rang and Tan Boon Heong.

There was no such problem for fifth seeds Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto and they pretty easily defeated Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung 21-15, 21-12.

Malaysia’s third seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, and sixth seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik made it to the second round as well.

In women’s doubles, fourth seeds Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong set up a mouthwatering all-Thai second-round showdown with the unseeded duo of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

Indonesian mixed doubles top seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti smoothly advanced to the next round with a 21-17, 21-14 win over Chang Ko-Chi and Cheng Chi Ya. However, fifth-seeded Indonesians Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami were bundled out of the tournament 21-19, 20-22, 15-21 by Korean qualifiers Kim Won Ho and Baek Ha Na.

Malaysian third seeds Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei, Indonesian fourth seeds Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari and eighth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono-Winny Oktavina Kandow all won their opening round matches.