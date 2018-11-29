Tata Open 2018: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn looks to extend winning streak

Thailand’s fast-rising men’s singles shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn will look to extend his winning streak as main draw action begins at the Tata Open India International Challenge 2018 in Mumbai, India on Thursday.

This is the first tournament for the Bangkok-born 17-year-old since he successfully defended his World Junior Championships crown in Canada just a few days back. 12 months earlier, Vitidsarn had made history by becoming Thailand’s first ever men’s singles gold medallist at this prestigious junior tournament.

This time he simply stamped his authority, sweeping six of the seven matches that he played in straight games. Of late, the world No. 1 junior had been facing some competition from Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and India’s Lakshya Sen, both of whom beat him before arriving at the World Junior Championships.

Sen’s win robbed him of a chance to win the Asian Junior Championships in July. At the Youth Olympics in October too, the Thai looked very unsure of his movement and lacked conviction. It was at the World Juniors this month that he finally found his mojo and played like the champion he is.

Riding high on that success, the highly-talented Kunlavut Vitidsarn would now like to test himself on the senior circuit. Playing predominantly in juniors, he hasn’t really had much of an experience at the senior level with his best result being a semi-final finish at the Malaysia International Challenge in April.

But having had so much glory in juniors now would be the best time for him to assess himself at the higher level. The Tata Open 2018 thus provides him with the perfect platform to do it.

Vitidsarn is unseeded and has been drawn to face the 197th ranked Kevin Arokia Walter of India in the first round of this International Challenge event. If he can overcome the opening hurdle, a second-round meeting with the sixth seed Kartikey Gulshan Kumar could be on the cards, followed by a quarter-final clash with the top seed Mithun Manjunath.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn is not the only Thai shuttler in the men’s singles draw, though. World No. 149 Adulrach Namkul has been seeded eighth while Phanuwat Srimanta and Ruttanapak Oupthong are qualifiers. Besides them, Kantawat Leelavechabutr will also be vying for the title.

Thai players have had good performances at this tournament in the past. In fact, last year Sitthikom Thammasin won the title, beating home hope Lakshya Sen in three gruelling games. Since he has not come back to defend his title, the onus lies on Vitidsarn and Co. to take Thailand’s legacy forward at this event.