Syed Modi International 2018: Indonesia’s Alfian and Ardianto win men’s doubles title

South East Asian shuttlers made merry at the Syed Modi International 2018 by winning two of the five available titles at this Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, India on Sunday.

Indonesia’s second-seeded men’s doubles pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto staved off a late surge from the eighth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to secure a 21-11, 22-20 win in 38 minutes.

The Indonesians had to bring forth their fighting spirit to save a couple of game points in the second game.

This is the second title of the year for the World No. 7 pair, who began the season with the Malaysia Masters title in January.

There was more glory for players from South East Asia at the Syed Modi International as Malaysia’s Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean triumphed in women’s doubles. The World No. 19 pair exacted revenge for their Asian Games loss with an effortless 21-15, 21-13 win over India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy.

This is the first title of the season for the Malaysian combine. Chow Mei Kuan had earlier won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in partnership with Vivian Hoo.

Luck, however, didn’t go Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari’s way in the mixed doubles final. The fourth-seeded Indonesians went down fighting 20-22, 10-21 to China’s unseeded Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying.

It was a power-packed performance by the underdogs to lay their hands on their first trophy of the season.

There was an even bigger upset in the women’s singles category, where former three-time champion and home favourite Saina Nehwal was beaten in the final. The erstwhile top-ranked shuttler began the final with a lot of confidence but lost her way after building a 17-12 lead.

The 19-year-old Han Yue came storming back to take the 21-18, 21-8 win in 34 minutes. This was the first major title at the senior level for the former World Junior Championships silver medallist.

The home crowd finally had some joy in the last match of the day where Sameer Verma successfully defended his men’s singles crown. The 24-year-old didn’t have it easy and had to claw his way back from a game down to edge the sixth seeded Lu Guangzu of China, 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 in 1 hour 10 minutes.

His second Syed Modi International victory also rewarded Verma with a much-coveted berth at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held next month.