Southeast Asian players dominated the BWF World Junior Championship in Markham, Canada, by winning three titles in the five available categories.

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn successfully defended his men’s singles title while Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei won the women’s singles title for the second time to add to her 2015 triumph.

The mixed doubles title went to the unseeded Indonesian pair of Lee Rolly Carnando and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

The top seed and junior World No. 1 Vitidsarn was at his very best in the final and needed 43 minutes to demolish Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 21-9, 21-11. The 17-year-old had created history for Thai badminton last year when he became the first men’s singles gold medallist from the country at the World Junior Championship.

This year Vitidsarn lost the final at the Asian Junior Championships and suffered an early defeat at the Youth Olympics as well. But he rebounded in style in Canada.

Memorable junior career farewell for Goh Jin Wei

Malaysia’s 18-year-old Goh Jin Wei finished her junior career on a high with an effortless 21-13, 21-11 win over the 13th seeded Line Christophersen of Denmark in just 31 minutes. The youngster, who was seeded third, did not even drop a game in six matches.

Wei is now the first Malaysian women’s singles player to win multiple titles at the World Junior Championship. Wei also reigned supreme at the Youth Olympics in what has been an incredible farewell year to her junior career.

Meanwhile, Carnando and Jamil caused a big upset in the all-Indonesian mixed doubles final by beating the second seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-15, 21-9.

In women’s doubles, the title went to China when the top seeds Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting prevailed over the third-seeded Malaysians Pearly Koong Le Tan and Ee Wei Toh 21-16, 21-16.

The men’s doubles was the only category in which there was no shuttler from Southeast Asia in the final. The top-seeded Chinese Di Zijian and Wang Chang edged the 10th seeded Koreans Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang 21-19, 22-20.

