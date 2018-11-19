Hong Kong Open 2018: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo win ninth title of the season

Indonesia’s invincible men’s doubles duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo added yet another feather to their cap by winning the Hong Kong Open 2018, a Super 500 tournament held in Kowloon, Hong Kong on Sunday.

The top seeds needed just 35 minutes to demolish the fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan, 21-13, 21-12.

With the successful defence of their 2017 Hong Kong Open title, Gideon and Sukamuljo have now won an incredible eight titles on the 2018 BWF World Tour and nine overall this year, including the Asian Games gold.

This is also their highest haul on the BWF World Tour, bettering their seven-title triumph last year. They are now on a 10-match winning streak heading into the final event of the year — the BWF World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou next month.

Thailand’s Intanon loses final

South East Asia had chances for double delight on Sunday with Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon being in the women’s singles final. But the former World No. 1 went down to the seventh seeded Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 22-24 in a battle of two former world champions.

This is the third title of the season for the Japanese after triumphs at the Thailand Open and the Korea Open earlier in the year.

As for Intanon, she can be proud of her resurgence this week. After struggling for some time, she breached the quarter-final round for the first time in five months to reach her second final of 2018 since her Malaysia Masters victory in January.

Son Wan Ho ends long title drought

A day after upsetting the World No. 1 Kento Momota, South Korea’s former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho backed up that win with yet another solid performance in the final. The sixth seed came back from a game down to edge the eighth seeded Kenta Nishimoto 14-21, 21-17, 21-13 in 1 hour 29 minutes.

With this win, the 30-year-old ended his title drought of 23 months. His last win was at home at the Korea Masters in December of 2016.

The mixed doubles section at the Hong Kong Open witnessed an upset as the seventh seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino stunned the second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-18, 21-14.

This is the second title of the 2018 season for the Japanese following their upset win over the fifth seeds and current World No. 1 pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong at the All England Open final in March.

The women’s doubles summit clash went according to expectations. The top seeded Japanese Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat the seventh seeded Koreans Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan 21-18, 21-17 to win their sixth title of the season.