Hong Kong Open 2018: Mixed fortunes for Thailand as Intanon enters final while Puavaranukroh-Taerattanachai crash out

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon overcame a sluggish start to secure a three-game victory over South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun and move into the summit clash of the Hong Kong Open 2018.

Sung Ji Hyun quickly moved to a 5-3 lead and then rattled away 8 consecutive points to take command of the first game. While the sixth seed did manage to keep pace with her more experienced opponent for the rest of the game, the effort was only good enough to earn her 10 points in total.

Intanon put the disappointment of the first game behind her and quickly moved 6-0 up in the second. Sung did manage to narrow the lead to 11-7 but another 5-point burst by Intanon proved to be too much to overcome as the Thai claimed the second game 21-11.

The third was a much more evenly contested affair, with both shuttlers not willing to give an inch. With the scores tied at 12-all, then 15-all and 17-all, it all came down to a matter of who held their nerve better, and it was the 23-year-old who ultimately triumphed, taking four points on the trot to close out the match 10-21, 21-11, 21-17.

Intanon will now face World No. 6 Nozomi Okuhara in the final on Sunday after top-seed Tai Tzu Ying was forced to withdraw from her match after the first game, thereby handing the Japanese the victory.

The head to head between the two is evenly poised at 4-4 with Intanon taking the pair’s only previous meeting this year, in the Indonesia Masters.

In the men’s singles, all eyes were drawn towards the clash of former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho and current World No. 1 Kento Momota. Momota had got the better of Son the past four times, but this time around it was the Korean who had the last laugh, edging a hard-fought encounter 18-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Son will face another Japanese, World No. 8 Kenta Nishimoto, who easily saw off the challenge of Lee Cheuk Yiu, in the final.

No all-Indonesian final in men’s doubles

The 4th-ranked pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda ensured there wouldn’t be an all-Indonesian final as they edged past the pairing of Fajar Elfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto. It was the Indonesian pair that started off the brighter, even holding a 16-12 lead at one stage. At 20-18 it looked like they had the game in the bag, but the Japanese duo staved off two game points before taking three attempts themselves to close out the game.

That served as a body blow to the eighth-ranked pair; from which they could never recover. At 14-13 in the second game, Kamura and Sonoda pressed on the gas to take 7 of the next 9 points and seal a finals berth.

On the other hand, top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo overcame their fellow countrymen Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Satiawan in three games 21-14, 18-21, 21-9 to notch their 18th win from their last 19 matches. They will be gunning for yet another title when they take the court tomorrow.

Thailand’s flame dies out

Coming to Mixed Doubles, Thailand’s challenge finally came to an end as Dechapo Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai succumbed to second seeds Wang Yilyu and Dongping Huang. The Chinese duo looked untroubled from the get-go, taking the first game 21-17. The second game looked like it would be a competitive affair at the start, but at 9-8 the World No. 2 pair reeled off 5 straight points to take an unassailable lead, closing out the game 21-13.

They will face the Japanese combine of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino who looked in menacing form in their 21-11, 21-10 demolition of Lee Yang and Hsu Ya Ching in just 36 minutes.

Polii and Rahayu crash out

Indonesia’s hopes were dashed in the women’s doubles category as well as Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu’s spirited efforts ultimately went in vain against top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

The Indonesian duo did well initially to steal the first game 22-20, but the top-ranked Japanese pair’s class shone through as the match progressed, bagging the next two games 21-9, 21-12 to book their spot in the final where they will take on the World No. 7s Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung Chan.