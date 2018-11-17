Hong Kong Open 2018: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon upsets World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi to enter semifinals

Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon announced her return to form in fine fashion with a strong performance against the World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi on her way to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open, a Super 500 tournament in Kowloon, Hong Kong on Friday.

The sixth seed pummelled the Japanese 21-9, 21-16 to earn her ninth victory over Yamaguchi in 20 career meetings. Up next for the former World No. 1 is Korean veteran Sung Ji Hyun.

This is the first time that the Thai has reached the semi-finals of any tournament since bowing out to He Bingjiao in the last-four stage at the Malaysia Open in June. The 23-year-old did begin the 2018 season in style, upsetting the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying to win the Malaysia Masters.

But since then, she had been highly inconsistent and did not even manage to reach another final. After the Malaysia Open, she failed to reach the semis in nine tournaments before snapping the streak at the Hong Kong Open.

Thailand’s 20-year-old rising star Pornpawee Chochuwong wasn’t as lucky for she crashed out 12-21, 21-16, 6-21 to 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara. Chochuwong can still be proud of how she fought this week. She began her campaign with an upset win over last week’s China Open winner Chen Yufei and played three gruelling games in each of her three matches.

The Japanese next takes on the defending champion Tai Tzu Ying, who staved off an early challenge from the current world champion Carolina Marin to register an 18-21, 21-9, 21-14 win.

Indonesia’s Christie goes down fighting

Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie’s valiant fight was in vain for he eventually succumbed 24-22, 9-21, 9-21 to the top seed Kento Momota. Having given his all in a tight opener, the 21-year-old had nothing left in the tank to battle it out with the world champion and the Japanese simply raised his level to emerge a winner in 1 hour 4 minutes.

The southpaw has the former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho up next. The Korean effortlessly beat his compatriot Lee Dong Keun 21-16, 21-14 in 55 minutes.

The two Indians in the men’s singles draw — Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma — got eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open on Friday. While eighth seed Kenta Nishimoto accounted for Srikanth, Hong Kong qualifier Lee Cheuk Yiu beat Verma in a marathon.

Three Indonesian pairs in men’s doubles semis

Indonesia continued its stranglehold of the Hong Kong Open men’s doubles category with three pairs from the country advancing to the semi-finals. Top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo set up an all-Indonesian last-four clash with former two-time world champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan.

Gideon and Sukamuljo remain on course for their ninth title of the season after coming back from a game down to beat Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 20-22, 21-9, 21-15.

Ahsan and Setiawan stamped their class in their 21-19, 21-14 upset win over the sixth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

The third Indonesian duo — eighth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto — edged Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang 21-17, 25-23 for a semi-final showdown with fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

Women’s doubles fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were able to keep the Indonesian flag flying high, courtesy of a 23-21, 21-15 win over the Chinese combine of Du Yue and Li Yinhui.

The only team from South East Asia still alive in the mixed doubles section is the World No. 8 Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai. They had to dig deep to beat Indonesians Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-12, 15-21, 21-13 en route to a semi-final meeting with the second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.