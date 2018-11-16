Hong Kong Open 2018: Jonatan Christie beats Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to enter quarter-finals

In an absorbing battle between two of Indonesia’s most promising men’s singles talents, Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie halted the run of seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to enter the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open 2018.

The 21-year-old Christie needed 54 minutes to prevail over the 22-year-old Ginting 21-15, 25-23 to set up a quarter-final clash with World No. 1 Kento Momota.

The win helped the World No. 12 level his head-to-head record with the seventh-ranked Ginting at 2-2. Christie had lost his last two encounters to Ginting in three close games, the last of which happened at the China Open just a week ago.

Meanwhile, Thailand had disappointing results on Day 3 of the Hong Kong Open as both its men’s singles shuttlers exited the tournament. World No. 17 Kantaphon Wangcharoen would rue his missed chances as he made a strong start only to suffer a 21-16, 6-21, 13-21 defeat at the hands of the eighth seed Kenta Nishimoto in the end.

World No. 15 Khosit Phetpradab too fell 15-21, 19-21 to the sixth seed and former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho, who advanced to set up an all-Korean quarter-final with Lee Dong Keun.

Intanon, Chochuwong advance to quarter-finals

In sharp contrast to their fortunes in men’s singles, Thailand fared much better in the women’s singles section.

A day after upsetting the China Open winner Chen Yufei, 20-year-old Pornpawee Chochuwong continued her sizzling run at this tournament by notching up yet another hard-fought 17-21, 21-10, 21-13 comeback win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. The road ahead gets tougher, though, as she has the seventh seed and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara waiting in the next round.

Sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon set up her 20th career showdown with World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi after beating China’s Chen Xiaoxin 21-16, 21-16. The two have split their two meetings this year, with the Japanese currently leading 11-8 in the overall head-to-head record.

The quarter-finals will also see a blockbuster clash between the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying and the reigning world and Olympic champion Carolina Marin on Friday. While the defending champion Tai needed three games to pull off a 17-21, 21-16, 21-9 win over Cheung Ngan Yi, the Spanish southpaw emerged a 21-14, 21-8 winner over former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michelle Li.

Indonesians rule in men’s doubles

Indonesian shuttlers continued to dominate the men’s doubles category with three pairs reaching the last-eight stage of the Hong Kong Open. Top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo staved off a stiff challenge from former World No. 1s Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen to register a 16-21, 21-19, 21-9 win.

Former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan had to dig deep to get past Malaysians Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 12-21, 21-12. Also advancing were the eighth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

In women’s doubles, Della Destiara Haris and Rizki Amelia Pradipta caused a big upset by knocking out the Thai eighth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 19-21, 21-9, 21-10.

Fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu had no hiccup in dispatching Baek Ha Na and Kim Hye Rin 21-15, 21-18. Thailand’s Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai too made it to the quarters.

Mixed doubles World No. 8 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand beat the highly experienced Chris and Gabrielle Adcock 23-21, 21-12 to set up a last-eight encounter with Indonesians Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja. The latter stunned the third seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-16, 14-21, 21-15.

Indonesia had another good result in doubles as the unseeded mixed doubles pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti shocked the eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 21-14, 21-16.