Hong Kong Open 2018: Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong upsets China Open champion Chen Yufei

Thailand’s rising women’s singles star Pornpawee Chochuwong caused a major upset at the Hong Kong Open 2018 on Wednesday by ousting the fourth seed and last week’s China Open champion Chen Yufei in the first round.

In a rematch of their 2016 World Junior Championships final, the 20-year-old Thai summoned her fighting spirit to come back from a game down and beat the World No. 4, 14-20, 21-10, 22-20 in 58 minutes.

Chochuwong and Yufei had known each other from their junior days but it was the Chinese who always had an upper hand in this rivalry, posting a 5-0 lead over the 24th ranked Thai. Even last week, the two met and the result went in favour of Yufei once more.

After such a confidence-boosting victory, Chochuwong will next take on Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

Sixth-seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon also had to battle hard for a 20-22, 21-13, 21-15 comeback win over Japan’s World No. 20 Sayaka Sato in 1 hour 11 minutes.

Nitchaon Jindapol did not enjoy the same fortune as her compatriots for she went down fighting 15-21, 21-13, 17-21 to the third seed and two-time runner-up PV Sindhu in 61 minutes. Busanan Ongbamrungphan too bowed out to world champion Carolina Marin 10-21, 18-21.

Despite putting up an impressive fight, Malaysia’s World No. 30 Soniia Cheah crashed out 21-23, 18-21 to the seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara in a tight opener.

Indonesia too suffered a couple of defeats in the first round as rising stars Dinar Dyah Ayustine and Ruselli Hartawan exited the tournament.

Ginting to meet Christie in all-Indonesian clash

A week after playing a thrilling three-game match at the China Open, Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie set up yet another blockbuster all-Indonesian clash in the Round of 16 of the Hong Kong Open.

The seventh-seeded Ginting made short work of 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16, 21-13 while the Asian Games champion Christie beat Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai by the exact same scoreline.

However, Tommy Sugiarto and Ihsan Maulana Mustofa could not make it through to Round 2.

Thai men’s singles shuttlers Khosit Phetpradab and Kantaphon Wangcharoen also advanced to the second round of the Hong Kong Open. The 15th ranked Phetpradab had to fight for three games before he could subdue the challenge of India’s B Sai Praneeth 16-21, 21-11, 21-15.

Wangcharoen, who is one place below Phetpradab in the world rankings, needed 41 minutes to show the door to World No. 14 and 2016 winner NG Ka Long Angus 21-15, 21-16. Their countryman Suppanyu Avihingsanon, meanwhile, lost 17-21, 14-21 to the Swiss Open champion Sameer Verma.

Former World No. 9 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, also of Thailand, failed to overcome former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho 19-21, 18-21.

Sizzling run of Fernaldi and Gideon continues

Three days after winning an incredible eighth title of the season at the China Open, Indonesia’s numero uno men’s doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo began their quest for a ninth title with an effortless 21-14, 21-15 victory over Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong stunned the third seeds Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan 11-21, 21-18, 21-15 to set up a second-round clash with Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Indonesian eighth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto also joined them in the Round of 16.

In women’s doubles, Thailand’s Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai showed their resilience in coming back for a 19-21, 21-18, 24-22 triumph over Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao of Japan.

Indonesia’s Della Destiara Haris and Rizki Amelia Pradipta had to fight equally hard to grab a 19-21, 21-17, 21-17 victory over NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying.

Indonesia’s fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu and Thai eighth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai also made it through to the next round.

Indonesians upset mixed doubles fifth seeds

Indonesia made a statement in mixed doubles when Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika knocked out the fifth seeds Zhang Nan and Li Yinhui 21-14, 21-15.

Thailand’s World No. 8 pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai staved off a stern challenge from Ren Xiangyu and Zhou Chaomin in the first game and then sailed through the second to notch up a 23-21, 21-16 win.

Also advancing to the second round of the Hong Kong Open were eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, and the pairs of Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti and Nipitphon Phuangphuapet-Savitree Amitrapai.