Hong Kong Open 2018: Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk qualifies for main draw

Thailand’s former World No. 9 men’s singles shuttler Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk put up a great display of his fighting spirit as he won both the qualifying rounds to book a berth in the main draw of the Hong Kong Open 2018, a Super 500 tournament in Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Tanongsak, who is currently at a lowly 54th position in the world rankings, showed why he was ranked inside the top 10 two years ago. He first fought for 1 hour to upset the fourth-seeded Chong Wei Feng of Malaysia, 14-21, 21-13, 21-17.

The next round too proved to be an equally tough one, where he needed exactly another hour to subdue Hong Kong’s Hu Yun 21-16, 16-21, 21-19 in a tightly-fought contest.

Up next for the Thai veteran is the sixth seed and former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea.

There was more good news for Thailand on Day 1 of the Hong Kong Open as their fast-rising mixed doubles pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai too won their match. The World No. 8 team, Thailand’s only top 45 pair in the mixed doubles world rankings, emerged 23-21, 21-16 winners over China’s Ren Xiangyu and Zhou Chaomin.

Indonesia too had delight on the first day of the final Super 500 event of the season thanks to a couple of very big wins. In mixed doubles, the unseeded Indonesian pair of Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika stunned the Chinese fifth seeds Zhang Nan and Li Yinhui 21-14, 21-15.

Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti came back from a game down to prevail over the Hong Kong duo of Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung 18-21, 21-15, 21-15. However, Tontowi Ahmad and Della Destiara Haris were outplayed 15-21, 9-21 by the seventh seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.

Big upset by Indonesian shuttler in qualifying

In women’s singles qualification too, Indonesia shone brightly. 20-year-old Ruselli Hartwan knocked out the top seed Lee Chia Hsin to enter the main draw of this tournament, where she will face China’s World No. 26 Chen Xiaoxin.

Hartawan’s compatriot Dinar Dyah Ayustine joined her in the main draw with a hard-fought 24-26, 21-12, 21-11 win over Chiang Ying Li.

Malaysia had two mixed doubles teams advancing to Round 2 of the Hong Kong Open as well. Eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai effortlessly beat Ronan Labar and Audrey Mittelheisser 21-7, 21-8 while Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing battled for 58 minutes to secure a 20-22, 21-17, 21-18 win over Chang Ko-Chi and Cheng Chi Ya.

But the sixth-seeded Malaysians Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying fell 19-21, 16-21 to Chris and Gabrielle Adcock.