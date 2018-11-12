Fuzhou China Open 2018: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo win 7th title of the season

Indonesia’s men’s doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, the Minions as they are popularly called, claimed their 7th title of the season as they beat local favourites He Jiting and Tan Qiang 25-27, 21-17, 21-15 in the final of the Fuzhou China Open.

The World No. 1 pair, who had suffered a defeat in the final of the French Open a couple of weeks back, was put to a stern test by the Chinese duo. In fact, it was Jiting and Qiang who took the first game, a marathon one at that. However, they just could not counter the Indonesians who rallied to wrap it up in just under an hour.

Previously, the Minions had won the Danish Open, Japan Open, Indonesia Open, All England Open, Indian Open and Indonesia Masters this year.

“In the first game, we were more depressed. They were firmer so we had to spend a lot of energy too and had to be prepared for their pressures,” Marcus was quoted as saying after the match by BolaSport.com. “The Chinese-Chinese couple performed quite well. They were fast and the blows were strong,” he continued.

Red-hot World No. 1 Kento Momota claims men’s singles title, Chen Yufei ends long wait

World champion Kento Momota beat Taiwan’s Chou Tien-Chen to add another title to his already spectacular season. The Japanese shuttler survived a spirited challenge from Chou, before eventually getting the better of the fourth seed 21-13, 11-21, 21-16 in 66 minutes. It was a repeat of the Denmark Open final in October, where Momota had similarly prevailed in three games over Chou.

Meanwhile, Chen Yufei beat Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles final to win her first ever title above a Grand Prix Gold and China’s first in women’s singles at that level in over two years.

It was China’s second title of the day. The first one had already been assured on Saturday by Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in a repeat of the World Championship final against Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping. This time, again, the World No. 1 pair, Zheng and Huang, claimed the title, making it 7 titles in their last 8 tournaments.

In women’s doubles final, Korea’s Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan beat World Champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, who had won that French Open final, 23-21, 21-18.