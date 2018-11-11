Fuzhou China Open 2018: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo one win away from the title

There was no stopping Indonesia’s supreme men’s doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo as they reached yet another final at the China Open 2018, a Super 750 tournament currently going on in Fuzhou, China, on Saturday.

The World No. 1 pair was put to a stern test by the third seeds Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan, but they managed to battle back to secure a 17-21, 21-18, 21-14 win in 1 hour 5 minutes.

Only China’s He Jiting and Tan Qiang stand between them and their eighth title of an incredible season.

The Indonesians, who are also the defending champions, would be more upbeat to get the win on Sunday as they suffered a defeat in the French Open final two weeks ago.

Jiting and Qiang, meanwhile prevented an all-Indonesian summit clash as they halted the run of former two-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-14, 21-15.

Kento Momota exacts revenge

The men’s singles section witnessed a mini-upset when the fourth seed Chou Tien Chen stunned the second seed and reigning All England Open champion Shi Yuqi 21-11, 21-10.

Chou has been performing very consistently throughout the season and his results validate it. He would be looking for his fourth title of the season when he locks horns with the top seed and World No. 1 Kento Momota in the China Open final.

The Japanese avenged his French Open semi-final defeat to Olympic gold medallist Chen Long by coming back from a game down for a 19-21, 21-17, 21-17 win in a marathon semi-final that lasted 1 hour 37 minutes.

After a blip in Paris, Momota will now be going for his seventh title of a season that he has thoroughly dominated.

In women’s singles, world champion Carolina Marin’s China Open title bid came to an end when she lost to fourth seed Chen Yufei. The Olympic champion stamped her authority in the initial stages of the semi-final but failed to sustain it thereafter when the young Chinese made a superb comeback to grab an 11-21, 21-15, 21-13 win in 1 hour 6 minutes.

Yufei will now take on seventh seed and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, who prevailed over the Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-13.

In women’s doubles, seventh-seeded Koreans Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan shocked the second seeds and Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 21-16, 21-12.

Fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara entered the China Open final with a 24-22, 21-16 win over Chae Yujung and Kim So Yeong.

In mixed doubles, the unstoppable Chinese pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong will be setting their sights on their ninth title of 2018 when they meet the second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

The top-ranked Siwei and Yaqiong beat He Jiting and Du Yue 21-12, 21-12 while Yilyu and Dongping outplayed eighth seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 21-14, 21-6.