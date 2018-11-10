Indonesia’s title hopes in singles at the Fuzhou China Open 2018 ended on Friday after the eighth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting crashed out in the quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old Ginting made a fine start against the reigning All England Open champion Shi Yuqi. But he was unable to sustain the momentum in the next couple of games as the second-seeded Chinese raised his level to secure a 16-21, 21-14, 21-14 win in 62 minutes.

Yuqi thus set up a semifinal showdown with fourth seed Chou Tien Chen, who prevailed over 2014 winner Kidambi Srikanth 21-14, 21-14.

The other semi-final will be a rematch of the French Open semi-final match that the current World No. 1 Kento Momota and former World No. 1 Chen Long contested just two weeks ago. The Olympic champion got the better of the Japanese in that clash and it will be interesting to see if Momota can avenge that defeat.

The top-seeded Momota earned his semi-final berth with a 21-17, 21-14 victory over former World No. 1 Son Wan Ho while Chen Long beat Anders Antonsen 21-18, 21-16.

Thailand’s Intanon lets go of a good start

China will have two representatives in the semi-finals of women’s singles after both Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao made it to the last-four stage of the China Open, joining current world champion Carolina Marin and former world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Both the young Chinese girls had to work hard to get their respective wins in three games. Fourth-seeded Yufei seemed highly uncomfortable in the initial stages of her match against the sixth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon.

The Thai looked determined and strong as she built a 21-15 lead. However, she couldn’t carry on that form any further as errors crept into her game, allowing Yufei to grab a 15-21, 21-9, 21-11 win.

The former world junior champion will next take on the fifth seed Carolina Marin, who made short work of Beiwen Zhang 21-11, 21-13.

The eighth-seeded Bingjiao had to sweat for 70 minutes before she could notch up a 21-17, 17-21, 21-15 win over 2016 champion PV Sindhu.

Awaiting her in the next round is Okuhara who dominated Sayaka Takahashi 21-4, 21-10.

While their title hopes were dashed in singles, Indonesia are still in contention in the men’s doubles section in China Open. The World No. 1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo edged past the sixth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 22-20, 21-17.

Former world champion pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan also reached the semi-finals of men’s doubles. The Indonesians emerged 21-11, 16-21, 21-12 winners over India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Meanwhile, the third-seeded mixed doubles pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir crashed out.