BWF Rankings: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung hold on to their career best high

In the latest badminton world rankings, released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday, November 8, 2018, Indonesia’s top shuttlers Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung both held on their career best rankings, which they achieved last week.

With no major tournaments being held last week, Ginting remained static at No. 7 in the men’s singles rankings while Tunjung stayed at 15th in women’s singles.

At the ongoing China Open, the 22-year-old Ginting has progressed to the quarterfinals where he will meet Shi Yuqi. Meanwhile, Lee Chong Wei, who on Thursday announced that we was looking to make a comeback having successfully recovered from early stage of nose cancer is on eighth. However, the legendary Malaysian does have a protected world ranking of No. 3.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth, who soared to a career-bestWorld No. 1 back in April, stayed put at 9th while Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto, who has been a former World No. 3, remained at 10th.

Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie is still just shy of his career-high ranking of 11th, having held on to his last week’s rank of 12th.

Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen climbed up one rungs to his career-best ranking of 16th while countryman Khosit Phetpradab remained static at 15th.

In women’s singles BWF Rankings, there were no major changes in the upper half with Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon still continuing her reign as the highest ranked woman shuttler from South East Asia at No. 8. Her compatriots Nitchaon Jindapol and Pornpawee Chochuwong both slipped with the former going down one spot to 15th and the latter moving down two spots to 24th respectively.

Reigning world junior champion, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, held on to her last week’s position of 15th while Fitriani Fitriani remained at 35th.

In men’s doubles, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo are comfortably perched right at the top of the rankings while Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto dropped two places to 10th.

The remaining Indonesian pairs in the top-20 — Hendra Setiawan-Mohammad Ahsan at 14th, Berry Angriawan-Hardianto Hardianto at 18th, and Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira-Ade Yusuf Santoso at 20th — all remained static.

In women’s doubles, Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu, ranked 5th, are the highest ranked South East Asian pair. Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai at seventh are the second best pair.

In mixed doubles, as well, there were no notable changes in the top 20. Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are eighth in the BWF Rankings.

Indonesia’s Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir stayed put at third, followed by the pair of Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja at 11th and Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti remain at 15th and Ricky Karandasurawardi-Debby Susanto at 18th.

Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are at seventh, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai remained at 10th.