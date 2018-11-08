Having successfully recovered from early stage of nose cancer, former World No. 1 badminton legend Lee Chong Wei announced in a press conference held on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur that he intends to come back to the sport.

In his first ever media conference since his illness, the 36-year-old made it clear that while returning to badminton is on his mind, he wants to listen to his body and take it slowly.

Chong Wei, who looked cheerful and in high spirits, has started training lightly for two weeks now with the aim of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the three-time Olympic silver medallist still harbours hopes of getting to lay hands on that elusive gold medal. He still hasn’t set any target as to where he will make his comeback next year although he hopes it will be the All England Open.

Underlining the fact that health is his top priority now, the Malaysian ace wants to increase the intensity of his training steadily by the end of this year.

Lee Chong Wei also spoke of the days leading to his diagnosis. It was after the Indonesia Open in July that he knew that something was not right with his body. The diagnosis had a devastating effect on the legend and he slowly gathered the strength to go to Taiwan for a second opinion before opting to complete his treatment there.

“After the Indonesian Open, I knew I wasn’t feeling well,” Lee said.

“When I got the results, I cried for a week and didn’t know what to do. One doctor advised me to go to Taiwan and after discussing with my family, we opted to stay in Taiwan where I underwent treatment.”

Lee, who returned from Taiwan last month, said his family was his biggest source of motivation during the tough phase. He also thanked his fans, supporters, well-wishers, and the media as the tons of messages that he received every day kept him going.