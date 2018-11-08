Fuzhou China Open 2018: Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie enter Round 2

With all three of its top men’s singles players winning, Indonesia had a fine outing on Day 2 of the Fuzhou China Open 2018 as the first round action concluded.

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, Tommy Sugiarto are all placed in the top 12 of the world rankings. The trio had absolutely no problem in winning their respective first round matches in straight games.

Eighth seed Ginting, winner of two titles this season, emerged a 21-11, 21-14 winner over Malaysia’s Chong Wei Feng. Asian Games gold medallist Christie made short work of India’s HS Prannoy 21-11, 21-14 while World No. 10 Sugiarto demolished Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-8, 21-10.

Second seed Shi Yuqi, seventh seed Son Wan Ho, and Kenta Nishimoto were some of the other winners on Wednesday. Fourth seeded Chou Tien Chen came back from a game down to edge Korea’s Lee Dong Keun 18-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon bowed out 18-21, 21-14, 28-30 to Kazumasa Sakai in a thrilling opener that ended in 1 hour 14 minutes. Malaysian Daren Liew had better fortunes, coming out on top of former World No. 2 Jan O Jorgensen 18-21, 25-23, 21-6.

Anders Antonsen outlasted Macau Open champion Lee Hyun Il 18-21, 21-13, 22-20.

Thailand’s Intanon and Chochuwong win in women’s singles

In women singles, sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon and 2016 World Junior Championships silver medallist Pornpawee Chochuwong ensured that Thailand had a good day at the China Open.

Intanon absolutely annihilated Indonesian Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky 21-9, 21-8 in just 27 minutes. The 20-year-old Chochuwong needed two more minutes to complete a 21-12, 21-16 victory over India’s Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka.

Three days after reigning supreme at the Macau Open, Canada’s Michelle Li was able to extend her winning streak with a 21-17, 21-11 victory over Pai Yu Po.

Things weren’t as breezy for a couple of the top players. World champion Carolina Marin had to battle hard to notch up a 21-13, 15-21, 21-15 win over China’s Cai Yanyan. Fourth seed and local hope Chen Yufei displayed her tremendous fighting skills in her 13-21, 21-10, 24-22 narrow win over Sayaka Sato.

Eighth seed He Bingjiao, Han Yue, Chen Xiaoxin, and Beiwen Zhang too joined the above names in Round 2 of the China Open.

Second seed and French Open winner Akane Yamaguchi prevailed 21-18, 18-21, 21-19 over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt.

Strong performances from SEA shuttlers in doubles

In women’s doubles, the Thai eighth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai made a good start to their challenge with a fighting 11-21, 25-23, 21-11 triumph over Hsu Ya Ching and Hu Ling Fang.

The men’s doubles section saw a couple of wins by South East Asian shuttlers on the second day of competition at the China Open. Indonesia’s Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira and Ade Yusuf Santoso beat Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-15, 21-23, 21-17.

Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan also fought back for a 17-21, 21-15, 21-19 win over Huang Kaixiang and Wang Zekang.

The Thai pair of Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit were shown the door 18-21, 9-21 by fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in a one-sided contest.

In mixed doubles, Malaysian seventh seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying were made to work hard by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa before they could pull off an 18-21, 21-19, 21-17 win.

Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti had a hassle-free 21-6, 21-16 win over the English combine of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock. Rinov Rivaldy and Debby Susanto too were very impressive in their 21-9, 21-17 win