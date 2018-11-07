Fuzhou China Open 2018: Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen goes down in a thriller

Thailand’s rising star Kantaphon Wangcharoen put up a valiant fight against the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long before losing his first round match in a thriller at the Fuzhou China Open 2018 that began at Fuzhou, China on Tuesday.

In a marathon lasting 1 hour 47 minutes, the World No. 17 went down fighting 21-17, 12-21, 21-23 to the sixth-seeded Chen Long, who has come to his home event fresh from winning the French Open title a little more than a week ago.

In another blockbuster first-round match between the current No. 1 and the former World No. 1, Kento Momota beat Lin Dan 21-15, 23-21. This was the eighth first-round defeat of 2018 suffered by the two-time Olympic champion in what has been a below-par season for him.

The Chinese, in fact, led 17-13 in the second game but failed to take his chances before slumping to a loss in 58 minutes.

The other men’s singles matches were won by Hsu Jen Hao of Chinese Taipei and Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark.

Thailand’s Ongbamrungphan wins; Jindapol goes out

Thailand had mixed fortunes in women’s singles on the first day of the Fuzhou China Open. World No. 26 Busanan Ongbamrungphan blazed past Lee Chia Hsin 21-7, 21-9 in just 23 minutes. Nitchaon Jindapol, on the other hand, failed to cross the first hurdle, losing her opener to former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun 9-21, 10-21.

Indonesia’s Yulia Yosephin Susanto fell to China’s World No. 14 Gao Fangjie 14-21, 13-21. Third seed PV Sindhu and seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara had no problem in dispatching their respective opponents.

While Sindhu emerged a 21-13, 21-19 winner over Russia’s Evgeniya Kosetskaya, Okuhara beat Canada’s Rachel Honderich 21-9, 21-9.

Indonesia’s men’s doubles eighth seeds exit

The men’s doubles section saw an upset as the Indonesian eighth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto were sent packing 18-21, 19-21 by Chinese Taipei’s Liao Min Chun and Su Ching-Heng.

Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong edged Indonesia’s Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto 22-20, 21-18 in a tight opener that lasted 39 minutes.

There was no hiccup for the top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. The Indonesians bounced back from their French Open final defeat in style by beating Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang 21-13, 21-16.

In mixed doubles, the fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen were shown the door in a 17-21, 12-21 loss by China’s He Jiting and Du Yue.

Indonesia’s third seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir had an effortless 21-17, 21-19 win over Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai. Indonesians Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow did not have the same fortunes as their compatriots and lost in the first round.

The first round matches of the Fuzhou China Open will continue on Wednesday as well. Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon will all be in action on Day 2.