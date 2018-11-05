Macau Open 2018: Malaysia’s Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen win women’s doubles title

Malaysia’s unseeded women’s doubles pair of Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen capped their brilliant week at the Macau Open 2018 by winning the title at this Super 300 tournament in Macau City on Sunday.

Hoo and Wen needed 40 minutes to battle past fellow unseeded Japanese pair of Misato Aratama and Akane Watanabe 21-15, 22-20.

The 30th ranked Aratama and Watanabe had earlier toppled the top seeds Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata in the quarter-finals. However, the Malaysians proved to be too strong for them in the end.

World No. 75 pair of Hoo and Wen too were giant-killers, accounting for the fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the semi-finals in what has been a memorable campaign for the Malaysians this week.

This is the first title of the season for the newly-formed pair of Hoo and Wen while for Vivian Hoo it is her second title of 2018, having triumphed at the Commonwealth Games alongside Mei Kuan Chow. Hoo and Wen had earlier reached the final of the Hyderabad Open in September.

Michelle Li and Lee Hyun Il win singles titles

The singles titles went to the higher seeds at the Macau Open finals. 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li had to do it the hard way, fighting her way past the fifth seed Han Yue 23-25, 21-17, 21-15 in a marathon final, lasting 1 hour 15 minutes.

The 2018 Pan Am Championships gold medallist Li had shown a lot of determination all week with her standout performance being in the quarter-finals, where she beat the 2012 Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui 21-15, 21-18.

38-year-old Korean veteran Lee Hyun Il proved that age is just a number as he cruised to a 21-9, 21-19 win over Chinese qualifier Zhou Zeqi. Three of Lee’s five matches went the distance this week, yet it could not stop him from securing a win over an opponent 17 years younger than him.

This is the first title of the season for Lee, who was once ranked as high as No. 7 in the world.

The men’s doubles final was another epic match where the pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae edged compatriots Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol 17-21, 21-13, 21-19 in an all-Korean summit clash, that finished in 69 minutes.

Lee Yong Dae has been a former World No. 1 and has come out of retirement last year to compete on the BWF World Tour again. Jung too has an illustrious resume consisting of Asian Championships gold, World Championships bronze and Asian Games bronze medals.

There was no surprise in the Macau Open mixed doubles final, where the top seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet reigned supreme 21-14, 21-15 over the second seeds Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah in an all-Hong Kong final.

This is their second title triumph of 2018 to add to their Malaysia Masters success in January.