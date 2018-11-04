Macau Open 2018: Malaysia’s Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen enter women’s doubles final

Malaysia’s women’s doubles pair of Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen became the only shuttlers from South East Asia to enter the final of the Macau Open 2018 in Macau City on Saturday. Hoo and Wen booked their berth in Sunday’s summit clash with a 21-16, 21-17 win over the Japanese fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

Up next for them is another Japanese pair — Misato Aratama and Akane Watanabe, who showed tremendous resilience to fight back and secure a 17-21, 21-14, 21-15 win over Indonesians Alfira Barkah and Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto in 47 minutes.

Thailand’s Thammasin’s run ends in men’s singles

In men’s singles, Thailand’s rising star Sitthikom Thammasin’s brilliant run came to an end after he failed to protect his lead against the third seed Lee Hyun Il. The veteran Korean, who was once ranked No. 7, stormed back from a game down to eventually notch up an 18-21, 21-17, 21-4 win in 52 minutes.

The 38-year-old Korean will aim for his first title of the season against Chinese qualifier Zhou Zeqi. The latter earned his ticket to the Macau Open men’s singles final with a gritty 21-19, 13-21, 21-14 win over Chinese Taipei’s Lu Chia Hung.

Zeqi has been a giant-killer all week, accounting for the top seed NG Ka Long Angus and the eighth seed Misha Zilberman as well.

In women’s singles, the top seed Michelle Li will clash with the fifth seeded Han Yue of China. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Li backed up her quarter-final defeat of Li Xuerui with a gruelling 21-15, 8-21, 21-13 victory over Ayumi Mine.

Yue had to work even harder for her 22-20, 21-23, 21-7 upset of the third seed Cheung Ngan Yi.

The Macau Open men’s doubles semi-finals saw an enthralling thriller that went on to become the longest match of the day at 77 minutes. In that marathon, Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae combined to knock out the fifth seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 18-21, 21-8, 25-23.

It will be an all-Korean final in that category for Jung and Dae next meet Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol, who beat Chang Ko-Chi and Lu Chia Pin 21-14, 21-15.

Mixed doubles is the only section at the Macau Open 2018 in which seeds lived up to their billing. The top seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet will meet the second seeds Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah in an all Hong Kong final.

While Man and Suet edged Malaysians Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Hee See 21-16, 19-21, 21-11, Reginald and Wah prevailed over Indonesian sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow 22-20, 21-10.