Macau Open 2018: Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholik upsets second seed to enter quarter-finals

Indonesia’s rising men’s singles star Firman Abdul Kholik caused a major upset at the ongoing Macau Open 2018 as he knocked out the second seed and World No. 34 Wong Wing ki Vincent to progress into the quarter-finals of this Super 300 tournament.

The 21-year-old Kholik, currently ranked 56th, needed 47 minutes to show the door to his experienced opponent with a 21-17, 21-18 win.

This is the third BWF quarter-final of the season for the former Asia Youth U17 Championships gold medallist, who will next meet fellow rising star, Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand. The latter dropped the middle game but rebounded for a 21-14, 15-21, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Hsien.

Thammasin’s compatriot, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, who was ranked as high as No. 9 in 2016, squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-19, 9-21, 15-21 to the third seed Lee Hyun Il. The Korean takes on China’s Lu Guangzu, who prevailed over Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain 21-18, 21-13.

Another seed fell in men’s singles as the seventh seeded Malaysian Chong Wei Feng could not do much after bagging the first game and eventually went down 21-11, 19-21, 16-21 to Zhao Junpeng.

Israel’s eighth seed Misha Zilberman was also a casualty on Day 3 of this tournament after suffering a 15-21, 16-21 loss to Chinese qualifier Zhou Zeqi, who will now lock horns with the top seed NG Ka Long Angus in the quarter-finals.

Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah advances in women’s singles

Malaysia’s seventh seeded Soniia Cheah beat Korean qualifier Sim Yu Jin 21-16, 21-19 to set up a quarter-final clash with third seed Cheung Ngan Yi. But the women’s singles section witnessed a big upset when Chinese qualifier Ji Shuting sent the second seed Minatsu Mitani packing 21-12, 21-12.

Indonesia’s Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky too advanced to the last-eight stage, courtesy of a retirement by the fourth seed Pai Yu Po.

2012 Olympic gold medallist Li Xuerui edged Lee Se Yeon 21-19, 10-21, 21-10 for a quarter-final meeting with the top seed Michelle Li. Xuerui, who is making a comeback from an injury break, has won three of the four tournaments she has participated in this year.

Men’s doubles second seeds upset

In men’s doubles, the second seeds Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng were upset 21-19, 19-21, 18-21 by the Japanese combine of Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi. Malaysian eighth seeds Mohamad Arif Ab Latif Arif and Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn had no problem in booking their berth in the Macau Open quarter-finals with a 21-19, 21-13 win over Korea’s Kim Jae Hwan and Park Kyung Hoon.

In women’s doubles, Yulfira Barkah-Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto and Winny Oktavina Kandow-Virni Putri set up an all-Indonesian quarter-final.

Malaysia’s Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen also made it to the quarter-finals and they now meet the Hong Kong combine of NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying.

The mixed doubles fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei departed the tournament in an 8-21, 17-21 loss to Hong Kong’s unseeded Mak Hee Chun and Yeung Nga Ting. The eighth seeds Chang Ko-Chi and Cheng Chi Ya too were stunned 15-21, 19-21 by Indonesia’s Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika.

Also advancing to the last-eight stage of Macau Open were Thailand’s fifth seeds Nipitphon Phuangphuapet-Savitree Amitrapai, Indonesia’s sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono-Winny Oktavina Kandow and seventh seeds Alfian Eko Prasetya-Marsheilla Gischa Islami, and Malaysia’s unseeded Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See.