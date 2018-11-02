BWF Rankings: Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung attain career high rankings

The new world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday, November 1, 2018, proved to be favourable for Indonesia’s top shuttlers as both Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung reached career high rankings.

While Ginting rose to No. 7 in the men’s singles rankings, Tunjung too rose a solitary spot to 15th in the women’s singles BWF rankings.

The 22-year-old Ginting, who has won the Indonesia Masters and the China Open this season, crashed out in the first round of the French Open last week. But the rise in the rankings was still possible because Lee Chong Wei, who is recovering from nose cancer, slipped to eighth, although the legendary Malaysian has a protected ranking of No. 3.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth’s failure to defend his 2017 French Open crown also facilitated Ginting’s rise as the Indian dropped three spots to ninth.

There was more good news for Indonesia as their men’s singles now has two players in the top 10. Tommy Sugiarto, who has been a former World No. 3, also climbed one spot to 10th.

Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie also jumped a couple of places to 12th and is now one spot shy of his career-high ranking of 11th, making it three Indonesians within the world’s top 12.

Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who made it to the quarter-finals of the French Open, also surged four rungs to his career-best ranking of 17th. He is Thailand’s No. 2, just two spots behind the 15th ranked Khosit Phetpradab. Suppanyu Avihingsanon, meanwhile, dropped to 21.

Intanon remains the highest ranked women’s singles SEA star

In women’s singles BWF Rankings, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon continues to be the highest ranked shuttler from South East Asia at No. 8. Her compatriots Nitchaon Jindapol and Pornpawee Chochuwong are ranked 13th and 22nd respectively.

19-year-old Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, the reigning world junior champion, continues to make her way up the rankings ladder after yet another impressive performance. The Indonesia No. 1 reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last week, which has now hauled her up to 15th. Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani also moved upward to 35th.

Malaysia still has no women’s singles shuttler within the top 20 and their highest ranked player in that section is the former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei at 28th.

In men’s doubles, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo suffered a defeat in the final of the French Open but that could not do any harm to their World No. 1 ranking. Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto are static at eighth.

In the 11-20 bracket, Indonesia has three pairs — Hendra Setiawan-Mohammad Ahsan at 14th, Berry Angriawan-Hardianto Hardianto at 18th, and Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira-Ade Yusuf Santoso at 20th.

Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong are the only Malaysian duo at 13th.

In women’s doubles, Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu lost in the semi-finals of the French Open and that has resulted in a ranking slide of two places to 5th for the Indonesian pair. Della Destiara Haris-Rizki Amelia Pradipta are at 13th while Anggia Shitta Awanda-Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani are at 17th.

Thailand has a lone pair in the top 20 and they are Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai at seventh.

Malaysia’s presence in the top 20 is through their only pair, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, who maintain their 18th spot.

Thailand’s Dechapol and Sapsiree continue to move up

In mixed doubles, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai backed up their Denmark Open runner-up finish with a run to the semi-finals of the French Open last week. And they have been rewarded for that with a rise to eighth in the BWF Rankings.

While they are the only Thai pair in the world’s top 20, Indonesia and Malaysia continue to have multiple teams in that category.

Indonesia’s Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir are their country’s highest ranked pair at third, followed by the combine of Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja at 11th. There was no change for the other teams too as Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti remain at 15th and Ricky Karandasurawardi-Debby Susanto are at 18th, making it four pairs from Indonesia in the top 20.

Malaysia is represented by Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying at seventh, and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai at 10th with the latter soaring a couple of spots this week.