3 rising women’s singles stars to watch from Indonesian badminton

It was the 1992 Barcelona Olympics when Indonesia’s women’s singles star Susi Susanto delivered the country’s first ever gold medal from the mega quadrennial Games. Soon after, Alan Budikusuma bagged the men’s singles gold medal at that same Olympic Games to put the country firmly in the badminton map.

Since then, Indonesia has kept on churning champions through its great system of clubs, where youngsters are groomed from a very young age. In recent few years, the nation might have weakened in the face of the Chinese onslaught but things are very much looking up for the once-formidable badminton powerhouse, thanks to the rise of a highly talented bunch of youngsters.

Having earlier had an in-depth look at the rising stars from the men’s singles discipline of Indonesian badminton, we now turn our attention to the three rising stars from women’s singles:

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

There is no doubt that Gregoria Mariska Tunjung will be a regular name in the winners’ circle in a couple of years from now. At 19, Tunjung has already rocketed into the world’s top 20 and is currently at a career high world ranking of 16th.

She not only has a glittering resume in her junior career but has already started showing tremendous maturity even at the senior level. She moved from Central Java to Bandung in West Java in her bid to hone her skills at the famous PB Mutiara Cardinal club.

That move paid her rich dividends as Tunjung soon started scaling the heights. At the junior level, she made it to the final of the 2016 Asian Junior Championships, losing to China’s Chen Yufei, who is now a top-5 shuttler.

Her crowning glory came last year when she showed her tenacity in winning seven matches on her way to becoming the world junior champion.

Tunjung already has three senior titles at the International Challenge/Series level, the latest of which came this year at the Finnish Open. Last year, she made quite a statement when she made it all the way to the final of the Syed Modi International, losing to PV Sindhu.

The rapidly-improving Tunjung has taken it a step further this year, making a stir at badminton’s most elite events, reaching the semi-finals at the Denmark Open. With five quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a title, Tunjung is all set to get even closer to the top 10 when the new world rankings are released.

With Tunjung in their ranks, Indonesian badminton can once again dream of attaining the high it once had.

Major achievements:

Junior career: Gold medal at 2017 World Junior Championships; Silver medal at 2016 Asian Junior Championships

Senior career: Bronze medal at 2017 Southeast Asian Games; 2015 Singapore International title; 2015 Indonesia International title; 2017 Syed Modi International runner-up; 2018 Finnish Open title

Fitriani Fitriani

Fitriani Fitriani is another youngster to watch. Fitriani’s junior singles career hasn’t been as astonishing as Tunjung’s but that does not take away any sheen from the fact that the young girl has already started to show her potential.

The 19-year-old Fitriani did win junior team medals, though. She was a part of the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships silver medal-winning Indonesian mixed team.

Fitriani has been quietly making her way up the rankings ladder with some solid performances at the senior level for quite some time. It was at the 2015 Vietnam Open, a Grand Prix level event, that Fitriani stole the limelight when she made the final at the age of 16.

Since then, she has gone on to taste title glory at the International Challenge and Series level tournaments. In 2017, she reached three semi-finals at the Grand Prix Gold level, that helped her break into the top 20 for the first time in her fledgling career.

Major achievements:

Champion at 2016 Indonesia International; champion at 2015 Indonesia International; runner-up at 2016 Orleans International; runner-up at 2015 Vietnam Open

Ruselli Hartawan

Ruselli Hartawan is another highly talented girl from the rising young brigade looking to reclaim the lost glory of Indonesian badminton. At the age of 20, she is placed at 64th, having reached a career high 49th earlier.

Hartawan’s rise has been slower compared to the other two girls mentioned in this list, but there’s no denying that she indeed has it in her to do a lot more. She was a part of the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships silver medal-winning mixed team and also reached the quarter-finals of the Youth Olympics in 2014.

That experience helped her flourish on the senior circuit as well. In 2014, she made it to the final of the Bahrain International and the Indonesian Masters. She won a couple of titles in 2017 before finishing as the runner-up to compatriot Tunjung at the Finnish Open this year.

In between, Hartawan was also crowned the Indonesian badminton national champion in 2017.

Major achievements:

Champion at 2017 Malaysia International; champion at 2017 Singapore International; runner-up at 2018 Finnish Open; runner-up at 2016 Smiling Fish International; runner-up at 2014 Bahrain International; runner-up at 2014 Indonesian Masters