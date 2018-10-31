3 rising men’s singles stars to watch from Thailand badminton

Thailand badminton has been led by its women’s singles superstar Ratchanok Intanon in the last few years. The men haven’t made that much of an impact as their former world champion women’s star has.

But now even the men’s singles department too has begun to look much brighter than before due to the arrival of some highly skilled players. Thailand now has four players in the world’s top 50, which says a lot about how the sport has developed in the last couple of years or so.

The nation has never got any Olympic medal in badminton but all that could surely change in a few years from now.

Here are three men’s singles exponents from Thailand badminton who have been making rapid progress in recent times:

Khosit Phetpradab

At 24, Khosit Phetpradab cannot exactly be put into the category of a ‘rising star’. But he has fully come into his own in these past couple of years and is now the Thailand No. 1 men’s singles shuttler at a career-high world ranking of 15. And that is why he deserves to be on this list.

Phetpradab won his first title in 2014 at the Smiling Fish International and then followed it up with the Malaysia International the very next year. It was in 2017 that he finally started showing the confidence and conviction that was long expected of him.

Winning the Grand Prix title at the Vietnam Open put him firmly in the big league and he has since taken it a step further by reaching the final of the Japan Open, a Super 750 tournament, this year. His run included wins over the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long and the reigning All England Open winner Shi Yuqi. He eventually suffered a loss to the irrepressible Kento Momota but it certainly underlined that he has indeed cemented his place among the world’s top shuttlers.

In between, Phetpradab also made it to the final of the Southeast Asian Games in 2017, where he had to be content with the silver medal after losing to Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

Major achievements:

2017 Southeast Asian Games silver medal; 2018 Japan Open runner-up; 2017 Vietnam Open title; 2017 Vietnam International runner-up; 2015 Malaysia International title; 2015 Vietnam International runner-up; 2014 Smiling Fish International title

Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Even before Kantaphon Wangcharoen won the bronze medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships, he made his mark in the senior circuit. In 2014, he made it to the final of the Singapore International, where he even took a game off the local hope Loh Kean Yew before having to retire because of a foot injury.

That was the first big indication that Wangcharoen is destined to take Thailand badminton to great heights. In the subsequent few years, he developed his game and sharpened his skills to become far more consistent than before. That awarded him a runner-up finish at the Thailand Masters in 2017.

The 20-year-old’s diligence and perseverance has made him a regular feature in the latter stages of quite a few major tournaments this year. With three quarter-finals at Super 500 level or above along with two semi-finals at Super 300 level, Wangcharoen has made the world sit up and take notice of him as this is certainly just the start for the World No. 21 shuttler.

Major achievements:

Junior career: 2016 World Junior Championships bronze medal

Senior career: 2014 Singapore International runner-up; 2017 Thailand Masters runner-up

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

At 17, Kunlavut Vitidsarn is the youngest of the trio in this list. The reason why he warrants a place here is because of his scintillating junior career. Vitidsarn is currently one of the world’s best junior men’s singles shuttlers and has fetched medals for Thailand badminton from nearly every elite competition.

He is the reigning junior world champion, besides which he also has a silver medal from the 2018 Asian Junior Championships and a bronze medal from the 2017 Asian Junior Championships. He also added the mixed team silver medal from the Youth Olympics this year.

Vitidsarn is still very much a junior player and that is why he does not have much to show for in the senior circuit. Even being a predominantly junior shuttler, he still managed to make a statement at the 2018 Malaysia International Challenge, where he reached the semi-finals.

And that itself underlines his immense talent and signals his bright future ahead. And when he begins his senior career, the ranking will surely make a jump from his current position of 211.

Major achievements:

2017 World Junior Championships gold medal; 2018 Asian Junior Championships silver medal; 2017 Asian Junior Championships bronze medal

Along with these names, 23-year-old Sitthikom Thammasin deserves a special mention. Thammasin won the 2018 Akita Masters, a Super 100 tournament and that has helped him break into the top 50. With a total of six men’s singles players in the top 100, Thailand badminton is steadily growing to become a force to reckon with.

Cover photo courtesy of: @BadmintonPlanet