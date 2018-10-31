3 rising men’s singles stars to watch from Indonesian badminton

For a long time, badminton has been one of Indonesia’s most successful sports. With a rich heritage and a flourishing club culture that keeps producing champions, Indonesia can boast of as many as 19 Olympic medals from this sport — the highest the nation has got from any sport.

In recent times, Indonesia’s prowess may have been overshadowed by China’s might and consistency, but with the rise of a highly talented bunch of singles shuttlers, Indonesia is starting to shine again.

Here we look at three under-23 men’s singles exponents from Indonesian badminton who have raised hopes of a bright future for their country:

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Happy Birthday “The Killer Giant” Anthony Sinisuka GINTING !! Wish u all the best and good luck in French Open 2018 !! *kadoin kentang mekdi* pic.twitter.com/fKXUMJIrSt — mahfudhah maladi (@fudahmaladi) October 20, 2018

With the kind of consistency Anthony Sinisuka Ginting has shown in 2018, he doesn’t really belong to the ‘rising star’ category anymore. The 22-year-old has rocketed into the top 10 of the world and is currently Indonesia’s best men’s singles player at No. 8.

Ginting, who honed his skills at the same club as the 2004 Olympic gold medalist Taufik Hidayat, is now very much a contender for the elite titles on the Tour. His calm nerves under pressure, fearlessness, alertness on the court were on full display in his two title wins this year at the Indonesia Masters and the China Open.

Most importantly, he has managed to do what very few shuttlers have done this season — beat a nearly invincible World No. 1 Kento Momota twice. And not just the Japanese, he has also accounted for the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long four times in 2018.

Ginting’s meteoric rise into the top bracket of the men’s singles shuttlers ensures that Indonesia will henceforth be in the title hunt at probably every major badminton competition.

Major achievements

Junior career: World Junior Championships bronze medal in 2014; Youth Olympics bronze medal in 2014

Senior career: Korea Open title in 2017; Asian Games bronze medal in 2018; Indonesia Masters title in 2018; China Open title in 2018

Jonatan Christie

Jonatan Christie – 2018

– QF MAS 500

– R32 INA 500

– QF GER 300

– R16 AE 1000

– R16 BAC

– RU NZL 300

– R16 MAS 750

– R32 INA 1000

– R64 WBC

– Juara Asian Games 2018

– R32 JPN 750

– R16 CHN 1000

– SF KOR 500

– R16 DEN 750

– QF #FrenchOpenSuper750

* Rank 14 Dunia pic.twitter.com/XVbsadLLEU — Bultangholic (@bultangholic) October 26, 2018

The presence of Jonatan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting made the Asian Games a memorable event for the Indonesian badminton fans. Riding on a wave of support from the home crowd, Indonesia’s 21-year-old Jonatan Christie clinched the men’s singles gold medal in what was a tournament to remember for the badminton powerhouse.

The Asiad accomplishment remains the best moment so far for the fledgling career of the Jakarta-born Christie. His exploits on the BWF World Tour haven’t managed to match the high of the Asian Games, however. That said, he does have two titles at the International level and has reached finals at higher level events, which include the 2017 Thailand Open, the 2017 Korea Open, and the 2018 New Zealand Open.

Christie is currently perched at the No. 14 position in the world rankings, following Ginting and the veteran Tommy Sugiarto. It goes without saying that with three players within the top 15, Indonesia’s men’s singles department is beginning to look a strong force once again.

Major achievements

2018 Asian Games gold; 2017 Southeast Asian Games gold; 2014 Swiss International title; 2013 Indonesia International title

Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo

Last year’s BWF World Junior Championships silver medallist Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo is one of Indonesia’s… https://t.co/nNF26y5o2c — BWF (@bwfmedia) October 12, 2017

Following in the footsteps of Christie is another rising star — Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. The 20-year-old hasn’t so far moved up the ranking ladder as rapidly as the other two mentioned in this list. But he certainly does possess the grit, the stamina and the quality needed to make one’s presence felt among the best shuttlers in the world.

And he proved that in ample amounts when he won his maiden senior career title at the Indonesia International last week just like Christie did five years ago. Having won the silver medal at the World Junior Championships in 2016, it did indeed take him some time to get used to the rigours of the senior circuit. But now that he has made a breakthrough, it will surely give him the motivation, the hunger and the impetus to build on his form and go further up from his current ranking of 126.

Major achievements

Junior career: World Junior Championships silver medal in 2016

Senior career: Indonesia International title in 2018

Besides the above mentioned names, Indonesian badminton has a host of rising stars, who can make an impact at the biggest tournaments. The current men’s singles world rankings has 10 Indonesians in the world’s top 150.

The likes of the 22-year-old Ihsan Maulana Mustofa, 21-year-old Firman Abdul Kholik, 24-year-old Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, 21-year-old Panji Ahmad Maulana, 22-year-old Krishna Adi Nugraha ahead of Wardoyo in the rankings indicate a hugely skilled Indonesian young crop is steadily rising and will make the nation formidable once again.

