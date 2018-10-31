3 rising women’s singles badminton stars from Malaysia to watch

Malaysia’s women’s singles badminton has long been overshadowed by the presence of the legendary Lee Chong Wei in men’s singles. The women’s singles and the women’s doubles sections are the only two categories that have not delivered any Olympic medal for Malaysia so far.

But now, all that could change in the near future. With the rise of some highly talented youngsters, Malaysia’s women’s singles is slowly making itself known.

After our in-depth look at Malaysia’s men’s singles rising stars, in this article, we look at three under-23 women’s singles shuttlers who can take Malaysian badminton to a high level.

Goh Jin Wei

In Goh Jin Wei, Malaysia has found one future superstar who can dominate the circuit. At the tender age of 18, Wei has fast risen to become Malaysia’s No. 1 women’s singles shuttler and is currently placed at a world ranking of No. 27, three places shy of her career-high ranking of No. 24.

Her junior career has been absolutely stellar and her achievements include the World Junior Championships gold medal in 2015, bronze medal in 2017; Youth Olympic gold medal in 2018; and Asian Junior Championships bronze medal in 2015.

Goh, who started her career under the tutelage of Lee Chong Wei’s former coach, Teh Peng Huat, has been able to make a very smooth transition to the senior circuit, showing her precocious talent and immense maturity from her teens. At the age of 15, all that was evident when she went on to become the youngest ever national women’s singles champion at the Kuala Lumpur Open.

That very year itself, she started making rapid strides on the BWF World Tour and captured her maiden senior international title at the Belgian International. She has gone on to add a couple more titles to her trophy cabinet and even won a couple of rounds at the World Championships this year.

This year, she also caused a big upset at the Malaysia Open by knocking out former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun on her way to the quarter-finals, much to the delight of her home crowd.

Clearly, Goh Jin Wei is one name we are going to hear a lot of in the near future.

Major achievements:

Junior career: World Junior Championships gold medal in 2015; World Junior Championships bronze medal in 2017; Youth Olympics gold medal in 2018.

Senior career: Belgian International title in 2015; Vietnam International Series title in 2015; Orleans International title in 2016.

Lee Ying Ying

Lee Ying Ying was the very player whom Goh Jin Wei got the better of in the all-Malaysian World Junior Championships women’s singles final in Lima three years ago. Her progress too has been impressive, if not as stunning as Goh.

Ying is three years older than Goh and at the age of 21, she finds her herself at a world ranking of 41, having reached a career-high No. 36 this year. Ying won her first senior international title at the Romanian International in 2016. Since then, she has been to a host of other finals on the BWF World Tour.

Even though the Kuala Lumpur resident has lost a total of eight finals, which include the Malaysia International and the Iran Fajr International this year, she has definitely given a big testimony of her skills in all these tournaments.

Major achievements:

Junior career: World Junior Championships silver medal in 2015

Senior career: Winner at Romanian International in 2016; Runner-up at 2014 Smiling Fish International, 2016 Singapore International, 2016 Swiss International, 2017 Polish Open, 2017 Orleans International, 2017 Malaysia International, 2018 Malaysia International, 2018 Iran Fajr International.

Muralitharan Thinaah

Muralitharan Thinaah, the Indian-origin women’s singles player from Malaysia, aspires to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And the 20-year-old has been displaying steady improvement in her attempt to realize her dream.

Inspired by the three-time world champion and 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin, Thinaah announced her arrival in style by winning the National Championships in 2017 at the age of 19.

While she could not taste any BWF title glory that year, all the hard work that she did, culminated into her maiden senior international title at the Iran Fajr International in February this year. Thinaah has been to a career-high ranking of 75th and is currently perched at 95th.

She certainly has the tools to go far in the badminton circuit. With a little bit more of guidance, patience and maturity, Thinaah can make it to the top 50 very soon.

Major achievements:

National Championships title in 2017; Iran Fajr International title in 2018

Malaysia’s women’s singles is looking healthy once again. Along with the 25-year-old Soniia Cheah at No. 32, the country now has four shuttlers in the top 100 of the world rankings in the women’s singles discipline.

It won’t be a matter of time before Goh Jin Wei becomes a force to reckon with and inspires her countrywomen to do well too.