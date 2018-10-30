Macau Open 2018: Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo qualifies for main draw

Two days after winning the biggest international title of his young career, Indonesia’s 20-year-old Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo made a fine start to his campaign at the Macau Open 2018 by winning a couple of matches to qualify for the main draw of men’s singles on Tuesday.

The Indonesia International champion first dismissed India’s Rahul Yadav Chittaboina 21-12, 21-11 in just 30 minutes.

The final round of qualification turned out to be a much tougher affair as he needed 54 minutes to pull off a 21-11, 13-21, 21-12 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Hsueh Hsuan Yi.

Wardoyo has been drawn to face the top seed and World No. 13 NG Ka Long Angus in the first round of this Super 300 tournament. Even though the youngster will go in as the underdog, his exploits at the Indonesia International last week might help him find the confidence to try and cause an upset.

Along with the former World Junior Championships silver medallist, the others to qualify for the main draw of men’s singles were India’s Mithun Manjunath, Chinese Taipei’s Yang Chih Chieh, and China’s Zhou Zeqi.

In women’s singles, Hong Kong shuttler Cheung Ying Mei secured a berth in women’s singles by beating USA’s Lauren Lam 21-19, 21-17. She was joined in the main draw by Sim Yu Jin of Korea, JI Shuting of China, and Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei.

Malaysian pair causes upset in mixed doubles

The first day of the Macau Open witnessed a huge upset as the mixed doubles main draw action continued simultaneously with the qualifying round matches. Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See stormed back from a game down to edge the third seeds Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung of Hong Kong, 19-21, 21-18, 21-10.

Considering the fact that the third seeds are the World No. 29 pair and the Malaysians are currently ranked 122nd, this was quite a big achievement for the unseeded pair indeed.

The top seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet had no such problem and smoothly made through to the second round, courtesy of a 21-13, 21-17 win over Misha and Svetlana Zilberman.

Second seeds Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah were tested in the first game before they completed a 23-21, 21-12 win over Lin Shang Kai and Cheng Yu-Pei. Malaysia’s fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei easily beat China’s Fan Qiuyue and Xu Ya 21-16, 21-10.

Also advancing were Thailand’s fifth seeds Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai, Indonesia’s sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono-Winny Oktavina Kandow and seventh seeds Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami.

